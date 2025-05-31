SystemSpecs Honours Winners of Sixth Essay Competition, Inspires  Future Leaders

In recognizing and motivating young tech enthusiasts, SystemSpecs recently honoured winners of its annual Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC).

The CDEC was a deliberate effort of the tech company to fuel ambition, reward diligence, and foster a sense of purpose in the next generation of innovators and leaders.

The organization, in acknowledging technology as a key driver of the future, developed the initiative to empower and prepare young minds ahead of tomorrow’s challenge, noting further that the contest seeks to spotlight innovation, patriotism and brilliance of young students from across the country.

This year’s contest, themed, ‘How I Will Use Technology to Mobilize My Peers for a Greater Nigeria,’ attracted over 4,700 entries from children aged 9 to 16.

Announcing the winners at a virtual event recently, the Executive Director, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, said the contest recorded a 33% increase in submissions compared to the previous year, while declaring Adeomi Adesewa Penelope of Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Lagos, and Okeke Chukwudumebi Daniel of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, as overall winners in the junior and senior categories respectively, with a reward of N1 million, amongst other gifts.

Adeboye added that the contest, which spans both public and private schools across all six geopolitical zones, was a step towards expediting the realisation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality in ICT).

“For six years now, we have stayed true to one goal: to hear and celebrate the voices of Nigerian children using technology for good. The CDEC is more than a contest; it is a catalyst for transformation, nurturing the dreams, confidence and critical thinking skills that our nation urgently needs,” Adeboye said.

Also commenting, the Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), DeRemi Atanda, said: “We are not only proud of the ideas shared by these future leaders, we are deeply inspired by them. CDEC reinforces our belief that young people must be central to Nigeria’s innovation story.”

Further in the junior category, the firm announced Agboola Caleb of Baylen Homeschools, Ogun, and Yusuf Adeleke of Immaculate Heart Senior Comprehensive High School, Lagos, as emerging second and third, to receive N750,000 and N500,000 prize respectively, as well as laptop, a year of data and other gifts.

The same prizes were awarded in the senior category to second-place winner, Mbadugha Chisom Ifechi Chukwu of Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Lagos, and third-place winner, Ifewemeh-Ojo Ohihioemehen of Kembos College, Lagos.

Lagos State emerged the winning state for producing the highest number of public school entries within the top 100 submissions.