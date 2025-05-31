SOS Donates Educational Items to Ogun Pupils

James Sowole in Abeokuta

In continuation of its efforts to improve school attendance and make education attractive to young children, a non-governmental organisation committed to children welfare, SOS Villages in partnership with IUX Nigeria, has distributed school items to pupils of Community Primary School, Ikija Ijebu in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The school items, comprising bags, food flasks, exercise books, writing materials and others, were provided in conjunction with IUX Nigeria.

The items were distributed to pupils in the school compound at Ikija Ijebu, after a brief ceremony attended by the Ogun State Government representative, community leaders and other stakeholders.

The SOS Village, had last month, inaugurated two blocks of classrooms that it renovated in addition to solar-powered boreholes, toilet facilities donated by the organisation.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Programme Officer, SOS Children Villages, Ayodeji Aderopo, who represented the National Director of the organisation, Eghosa Erhumwunse, said though, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that all children are provided access to quality education, all stakeholders must ensure that no child is denied the right to quality learning.

Erhumwunse said it is partners like IUX that make the work that SOS does, go to every corner of the country and to touch the lives of the children that are greatly in need of education.

According to Erhumwunse, a lot goes into education as it involves provision of a good and safe learning environment, that is devoid of bullying in addition to availability of necessary school items.

“SOS believes that for children to have access to quality education, it goes beyond coming to school. They need to have the necessary materials, they need resources that will be used to receive lessons to take notes, they need bags to carry their items and food to school and that is what informs this intervention,” Erhumwunse said.

Erhumwunse said the items would go a long way in motivating the children on one and also help them to achieve that goal which they have.

Speaking at the event, the Zonal Education Officer for Ijebu East, Mr. Rasheed Okuboyejo, commended the SOS and IUX for partnering with the state government to give quality education to children.

In his welcome address, the Headteacher of the school, Mrs. Grace Oyewole, appreciated the SOS for several assistance to the Community Primary School, Ikija-Ijebu and other schools in the area.

The headteacher also seized the occasion to seek further assistance from the NGO in order to get other materials and infrastructure that the school needs.