Smartmark, Levi’s Bring Iconic Brand to Lekki

Tosin Clegg

In conjunction with Levi’s, SMARTMARK the premier fashion and lifestyle retailer in West Africa and Nigeria has officially launched the legendary American clothing brand, Levi’s at Purple Mall, Lekki Lagos, Nigeria. The grand unveiling took place over the weekend and drew a vibrant mix of fashion enthusiasts, influencers, media personalities, and industry insiders. This flagship Store marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion strategy, solidifying its presence in the region.

Speaking at the launch event, the CEO of Smartmark, John Onyeoguzoro, emphasised the importance of adapting to evolving fashion sensibilities, “For some of us that are familiar with the brand for about 10 to 15 years we have actually evolved.

“Those days it was just white and blue but now you get into our stores to see all types of colours and designs. So I think we have evolved to carrying along the Gen Zs and when we did our profiling we discovered most of the Gen Zs visits our stores more than the adults.”

The launch event saw appearances by notable personalities including Denrele Edun, Uriel Oputa, Princess Ekeinde among others all of whom represent style, resilience, and brand integrity which are qualities Levi’s aligns itself with. Onyeguzoro highlighted why their presence was important stating, “Uriel has been popular and consistent over the years with no ugly stories about her and for us that matters. Same also with Denrele and these are influencers that resonated with the kind of market we are growing with the young ones. And one thing is that they are consistent with our brand ideals.”

With an extensive network of over 60 stores across West Africa, Smartmark has established itself as a leading retailer of esteemed brands, including Charles Tyrwhitt, Dune London, Clarks, Swatch, Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger, Mothercare among other brands.

It is also important to note that the Levi’s brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention the brand has become the most recognizable and imitated clothing in the world capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the brand’s portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. The new store aims to provide not just retail therapy but a full brand experience one that connects deeply with Nigeria’s vibrant youth culture and fashion-forward population.