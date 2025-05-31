  • Saturday, 31st May, 2025

Smartmark, Levi’s Bring Iconic Brand to Lekki

Featured | 32 seconds ago

Tosin Clegg

In conjunction with Levi’s, SMARTMARK the premier fashion and lifestyle retailer in West Africa and Nigeria has officially launched the legendary American clothing brand, Levi’s at Purple Mall, Lekki Lagos, Nigeria. The grand unveiling took place over the weekend and drew a vibrant mix of fashion enthusiasts, influencers, media personalities, and industry insiders. This flagship Store marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion strategy, solidifying its presence in the region.

Speaking at the launch event, the CEO of Smartmark, John Onyeoguzoro, emphasised the importance of adapting to evolving fashion sensibilities, “For some of us that are familiar with the brand for about 10 to 15 years we have actually evolved.

“Those days it was just white and blue but now you get into our stores to see all types of colours and designs. So I think we have evolved to carrying along the Gen Zs and when we did our profiling we discovered most of the Gen Zs visits our stores more than the adults.”

The launch event saw appearances by notable personalities including Denrele Edun, Uriel Oputa, Princess Ekeinde among others all of whom represent style, resilience, and brand integrity which are qualities Levi’s aligns itself with. Onyeguzoro highlighted why their presence was important stating, “Uriel has been popular and consistent over the years with no ugly stories about her and for us that matters. Same also with Denrele and these are influencers that resonated with the kind of market we are growing with the young ones. And one thing is that they are consistent with our brand ideals.”

With an extensive network of over 60 stores across West Africa, Smartmark has established itself as a leading retailer of esteemed brands, including Charles Tyrwhitt, Dune London, Clarks, Swatch, Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger, Mothercare among other brands. 

It is also important to note that the Levi’s brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention the brand has become the most recognizable and imitated clothing in the world capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the brand’s portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. The new store aims to provide not just retail therapy but a full brand experience one that connects deeply with Nigeria’s vibrant youth culture and fashion-forward population.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.