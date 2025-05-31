Royal Senchi Hotel Partners Akwaaba for 2025 Accra Weizo Travel Conference

Charles Ajunwa

The prestigious Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort has announced its partnership with Akwaaba African Travel Market for the 8th edition of the Accra Weizo Travel Conference, set to take place on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s edition will feature the West Africa Tour Operators Summit under the theme: ‘Re-Imagining the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol’.

The summit will bring together leading voices from the travel, tourism, aviation, and hospitality sectors to explore ways of enhancing regional integration and seamless cross-border travel in West Africa.

Organised by Akwaaba African Travel Market in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Accra Weizo Expo is designed to promote tourism growth and cooperation in the region. It aims to simplify travel within West African cities, standardise tourism facilities, streamline airport and border processes, and showcase professional service providers from the region.

The event will also feature a fam tour for tour operators in West Africa to some of Ghana’s iconic tourism sites.

The Royal Senchi, renowned as one of West Africa’s premier luxury destinations, is playing a pivotal role in this year’s event.

Located along the serene banks of the Volta River in Akosombo, Ghana, the resort is celebrated for its fusion of nature, traditional design, and modern hospitality. With 84 elegantly designed rooms nestled within 35 acres of lush greenery, the award-winning resort offers both business and leisure travellers a rejuvenating escape. The property is often dubbed West Africa’s most romantic getaway and is also a preferred venue for conferences and high-level meetings.

The Royal Senchi’s collaboration with Accra Weizo underscores its commitment to fostering regional tourism development and providing a world-class experience for all participants at the landmark travel fair.