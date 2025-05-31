Rivers Women Celebrate Fubara’s Second Year Anniversary 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for SIM, have celebrated the second anniversary of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara with praises and thanksgiving.

The women, who gathered at the Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt, said that no matter the prevailing circumstances in the state, Governor Fubara has shown great capacity in leadership and deserves to be celebrated.

They emphasised that their gathering is to thank God for what He has done through the governor and the expected restoration and peace within the state.

They commended Rivers people and all Nigerians who have been standing by the governor and Rivers people all through the trying times and assured that it is time for peace, reconciliation and restoration.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Dr. Queen Karibi Botoye noted that the women have been consistently praying for the state and its leaders.

She urged the leaders to put their differences behind and think about the people first and come together to advance the interest of the state.

The women assured that their prayers will continue until God restores the glory of the state and ensures greater harmony amongst its leaders and people.