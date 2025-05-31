Rivers Will Soon Be Free from Erosion of Democracy, Says PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) yesterday declared that the people of Rivers State would soon be free from erosion of democracy in the state.

The foremost socio-political group in the South-south promised to mobilise and unite people towards peace.

It spoke against the backdrop of a political crisis in the region which climaxed with the declaration of State of Emergency in the state and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The National Chairman of the group, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, in a statement on the occasion of Democracy Day, said the “democratic erosion” in Rivers is “unfortunate.”

The forum commended the governors of the South-South region for their leadership and commendable performance in governance.

The statement hailed the governors “for their unwavering commitment to infrastructural development, including major road constructions, bridge expansions, urban renewal project, agricultural development and the initiation of port facilities.

“The efforts of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, since his return and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo during the past few months have been equally momentous.”

It noted that their efforts had significantly enhanced connectivity among the people, fostering regional integration, and laying a solid foundation for sustained economic growth within the individual states and across the Niger Delta.

“In addition to physical development, the governors have demonstrated a strong commitment to social welfare policies, particularly in the areas of healthcare, education, and the well-being of civil servants. These efforts are yielding tangible improvements in the quality of life for the region’s citizens in most places.

“PANDEF observes that if this trajectory is maintained over the coming years, the region is poised to set national benchmarks and serve as a guiding model for other parts of the country,” the group added.

PANDEF reminded the governors that “the time to rest on our oars has not come, as there is more to be done.”

It said, “With our eyes on the ball, we should remain optimistic that the South-south region will continue on this path of growth and emerge as a beacon of hope, progress, and development in Nigeria as a whole.

“Furthermore, forging closer collaborations within the framework of BRACED Commission and individual state-state support components could subsequently build us all as economic corridors.

“At the same time, the forum calls upon the people, especially our vibrant citizens, respected monarchs, elders, and community leaders to offer their full support and cooperation, and prayers for sustaining the momentum in driving the region to even greater heights.

“While acknowledging the various challenges that persist, including the unfortunate ongoing political crisis and the democratic erosion in Rivers State, PANDEF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and progress in the entire Niger Delta.

“Knowing that Rivers State will soon be free, we will intensify our efforts to mobilise and unite our people towards peace. This is the indispensable foundation upon which more meaningful development can thrive.”