Over 100 Nominees Vie for Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards

Over 100 nominees have been listed as contenders for the prestigious Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) which will hold on 27th June, 2025 in Lagos.

As countdown to the event gathers momentum with the official commencement of the public voting underway since Monday, May 20, 2025; organisers said the event scheduled to hold at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, will be innovative in every aspect.

According to a statement by Moses Braimah, Director of Marketing, Communication and Strategy, “the nomination phase, which attracted thousands of entries from across the healthcare sector, marks a significant milestone in the lead-up to the 11th edition of the event, where hundreds of top-performing organisations and individuals across Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem will be recognised for their innovation, excellence, and impact over the last year.’’

Top on the list of nominees include FMC Ebute Metta, Duchess International Hospital, Cedarcrest, LifeWorth, Total Health Trust, GE Healthcare, JNCI, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling Bank, Mainland FM, Nigeria Health Watch, Mobi Health, Cerba -Lancet, Smile360 Dental, and Nisa Premier Hospital among others.

“Nomination closed on May 16, 2025, with many surprises and excitement,” said Moses Braimah, NHEA Director of Marketing, Communication and Strategy. “We are now at the final stage where public voting is underway. Some shortlisted nominees are also being visited by our field team for verification, ensuring transparency and integrity in the award process.”

To participate in the voting, the public are encouraged to visit the official voting portal at https://nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng/online-voting/.

“Voters are required to register by creating an account with a valid email address, which will be authenticated.

NHEA Executive Secretary, Vivian Alikali said, “that

registered, they can log in and cast their votes,” once registered voters ‘’can log in and cast their votes”.

According to her, voting will close at midnight on June 16, 2025. Winners will be unveiled at a grand award ceremony on Friday, 27th June, 2025, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.