Ortom Hails Wike’s Appointment as Game Changer

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Former Governor Benue State, Samuel Ortom has appreciated President Bola Tinubu for finding Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, worthy of serving as the minister of the Federal Republic, noting in less than a year since his appointment, the nation’s capital has witnessed remarkable transformation.

He disclosed this yesterday during inspection of four of the modern bus terminals, part of the infrastructure to be inaugurated in celebration of the President’s second year anniversary.

Ortom noted that the President’s choice demonstrated his willingness to transcend party lines.

“I have been in politics since 1982, and I served as minister with him. I have seen several other ministers in the FCT, but this is the first time I am seeing monumental development and progress made for the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

“If Mr. President was a partisan man, he would not bring my friend in. There are several other people that he has brought on board who are not members of the APC, but who he feels can add value to the development of our country. That is what a true leader should look at,” Ortom said.

He confessed that he needed a guide to take him round the FCT because of the monumental development and progress there in the last one year.

He applauded President Tinubu for looking beyond party affiliation which was “why he brought my friend and leader, Minister Nyesom Wike, to be Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, despite the fact that he won the election on the platform of the PDP. This is strategic partnership, and all of us, because if we don’t have a country, we cannot in any way have a nation to have a position.

“I’m very proud, very happy, and thankful to God Almighty for giving my friend and colleague the capacity to do all that he’s doing in the Federal Capital Territory.

“I commend Mr. President for his Renewed Hope Agenda that is making an impact. Yes, we have challenges as a country. We have challenges as a people, but truly, we can testify to the fact that the time Mr. President came in, he came in when the country was at its lowest, and today, he is trying to lift the country back on its feet again,” Ortom said.