On Ndume’s Pill for FCT Street Beggars

The media is awash with a timely and thought-provoking account of a heated exchange between Senator Ali Ndume and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, during the 2025 budget defence session before the Senate. At the heart of the matter is a proposal to establish a functional rehabilitation centre for street beggars and displaced persons in Abuja — a proposal that, while practical and humane, was summarily dismissed by the Minister.

The article is commendable for capturing a broad spectrum of public opinion — from civil society members, residents, and youth, to elderly citizens. The dominant view among respondents is that the rejection of the proposal smacks of a leadership failure and a lack of compassion for the most vulnerable. The voices of ordinary Nigerians highlight a critical disconnect between the administration and the needs of the people, particularly in an urban centre such as the FCT where the consequences of urban poverty are stark.

However, what is conspicuously absent in the minister’s defence is a constitutional understanding of citizenship. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), does not recognise any dichotomy between “indigenes” and “non-indigenes” when it comes to the right to social welfare, dignity of the human person, and equitable treatment by government authorities. Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, was conceived to be a neutral and inclusive home for all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or place of origin. To argue, therefore, that certain individuals are not “indigenous” to Abuja is not only constitutionally flawed but also a dangerous rhetoric that erodes national unity.

Furthermore, the minister’s dismissive posture and unsubstantiated claim that “some people are not willing to stop begging” reveal a stereotypical and reductionist view of poverty. Such a stance lacks the nuance and depth expected from a leadership figure in charge of the capital of Africa’s largest democracy. Rather than generalising vulnerable populations, what is needed is policy innovation grounded in empathy, equity, and sustainability.

The reference to the abandoned FCT Rehabilitation Centre at Kuchiko, Bwari, further exposes institutional failure and negligence. Rather than rejecting Senator Ndume’s call for structured intervention, the minister ought to have acknowledged existing frameworks and proposed reforms to make them functional.

On a broader governance critique, many observers believe that meritocracy has been gravely undermined under the current leadership of the FCT Minister. The recent appointments of the Acting Head of Service and Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) have been cited as clear examples of where competence was sacrificed on the altar of strategic political loyalty, with no regard for established civil service traditions, succession norms, or proven capacity. This selective and often opaque method of public appointment fuels widespread disenchantment and erodes public confidence in governance.

More troubling, however, are the allegations of sectional bias and religious insensitivity that are becoming increasingly associated with Minister Wike’s tenure. The persistent perception that his administration is anti-North and indifferent to Islamic sensibilities—whether through policy silence, exclusionary appointments, or dismissive language—continues to polarize the capital city.

While one must avoid hasty generalizations, the burden of leadership in Abuja requires extraordinary tact, fairness, and unifying conduct. As it stands, Wike’s handling of this issue reflects not only a missed opportunity to demonstrate inclusive governance, but also a broader pattern of impunity and disregard for the foundational ethos of the FCT as a symbol of unity, fairness, and national identity.

In conclusion, Ndume’s proposal should not be thrown out on the basis of FCT’s administrative structure. What Abuja needs is leadership that dares to implement ideas that improve lives, regardless of where those ideas originate. The rejection of such a critical social initiative, without proposing viable alternatives, is a disservice to the ideals of governance and to the people of Nigeria.

Abigail Jacobs, Guzape, Abuja