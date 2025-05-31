Military, Police Officers’ Wives Task Parents on Children’s Education

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) has tasked parents on the proper education of their children to enable them to grow into responsible and productive adults.

The association also stressed that the proper education of children is not only mandatory but a divine and sacred duty bestowed on every parent by the creator of the universe.

The National President of DEPOWA and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs. Oghogho Musa, said this at a special event organised by the association to mark the 2025 Children’s Day celebration in Abuja.

Mrs. Musa also expressed the association’s commitment to continually protecting and uplifting every Nigerian child to achieve their full potential.

According to her, “We carry a sacred duty to educate, protect, and raise our children to be responsible and productive citizens. This will lead to a crime free society. So, let us raise children who are not only educated but also skilful and empathetic. Let us guide them with discipline and dignity. How we speak to them becomes their inner voice; they are watching us, so let us give them something beautiful to become. According to scripture, children are a heritage from the Lord – a precious gift to cherish and nurture.”

She emphasised collective responsibility to protect, nurture, and guide the children who are the future leaders.

Children’s Day, she said, is a day of joy, reflection, and celebration, adding, “It reminds us that every child represents hope, promise, and the living heart of our nation.”

Stressing that educated citizens often translate to lesser crime in society, Mrs Musa emphasised the need for consistent support systems – educational, emotional, and social – to ensure every child, regardless of circumstance, has the opportunity to thrive.

“As adults, we have a duty to guide with wisdom and love. We don’t just talk about children; we act for them. We support the education of service members’ children, stand with widows and orphans, and create safe spaces for families even in the face of sacrifice,” the National President said.

She encouraged all children to keep learning, keep dreaming, and never lose faith in their potential.

Musa called on all stakeholders and the broader community to raise children not only with discipline but with dignity, compassion, and purpose.

“Children are a heritage from the Lord, a reward entrusted to us. Let us give them something beautiful to imitate, something strong to believe in,” she urged.

The elaborate and colourful event was dedicated to honouring children across nursery, primary, secondary, and special needs schools to mark Children’s Day.