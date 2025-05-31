Korea Introduces K-Pop Contest to Foster Cultural, Artistic Exchanges with Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Korean Culture Centre Nigeria (KCCN) has officially reeled out plans to introduce a Korean Pop (K-pop) contest aimed at fostering cultural and artistic exchanges between Nigeria and South Korea.

This initiative, according to KCCN, would promote creative opportunities for Nigerian youths, particularly those involved in the arts and entertainment sectors.

The Public Relations and Press Officer of the Centre, Gwangmin Lee, disclosed that the contest is designed not only to showcase talent but also to enhance cultural understanding and collaboration, providing a platform where young creatives can engage with K-pop and share their interpretations of this vibrant genre.

Lee shared valuable insights at the “Sac on Screen” event, which highlights exceptional films infused with cultural significance. He emphasised the power of cinema as a means to connect with local audiences in Nigeria and foster cross-cultural understanding.

He further stated that: “We have the potential to serve as a bridge between Korean and Nigerian cultures. Our goal is to enhance our partnership with Nigeria, and we are excited about an upcoming K-pop contest in June that will include both singing and dancing competitions.”

On her part, the Cultural Events and Communications Officer at the Centre, Jenifer Ezeonyeasi, said the screening initiative is created to link Nigerians with theatrical plays, performances, and musicals.

“We launched this program last year, featuring video content from the Seoul Arts Centre on a large screen. Through performances, musicals, and theatre, we can connect our cultures and strengthen diplomatic relations,” she remarked.