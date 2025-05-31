In Praise of Madaki of Lafia

Alh. Ishaka Dauda, Madaki of Lafia, has

shown a leadership style that is worthy of emulation in Nigeria. He was born and

brought up with humility. He makes

peace to reign in Lafia. He has empowered jobless youths in his domain by

providing the basic necessities of life for them, and made life easy for widows in Lafia by

paying their children’s school fees. He also helps in providing security by giving them

vigilante group to complement effort of security services, and by providing vehicles to enable them to discharge their duties

effectively and efficiently. He helps to ameliorate the challenge of flood in Lafia.

The Madaki of Lafia is a detribalized

Nigerian, and opposed to religious and ethnic violence. He single

handedly sponsored many children for Quranic education because he belongs to the school of thought that says “if you train your child in the way of God he won’t depart from it.” He also sponsored hundreds of children to theological school because he doesn’t discriminate between Christians and the Muslims. He is a man who can do everything humanly possible to ensure that a child is not

deprived of getting a sound education.

The Madaki of Lafia believes in one indivisible entity called Nigeria. A lover of peace, he is instrumental to many

achievements of the Emir of Lafia.

Alh. Ishaka Dauda has also done a lot in the area of infrastructure in Lafia.

He constructed many roads, built many health care centers, built schools for the

people of Lafia, and recreational centers for the youth.

Anjorin Adeolu Joseph, Lafia