Illegal Detention: Human Rights Lawyer Raises the Alarm, Indicts Police

Kuni Tyessi in Abyja

A human rights lawyer, Mike Kebonkwu, has raised the alarm over the detention of a farmer, Buba Mohammed, by the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), over a civil transaction in a feud on the ownership of a fish pond belonging to him.

Koyen-Hi Kebonkwu, who is the principal officer of Koyen-Hi Kebonkwu, Chambers, told journalists yesterday in Abuja, that Mohammed was arrested on the 17 of March under the behest of ACP Adamu Muazu, and that the matter was before a court in Gashua in Yobe State.

He claimed that operatives of the IRT were procured by fictitious petition instigated by one Baba Kundil who is a retired group captain from the Nigerian Air Force and his son Yunusa Baba Kundil, who currently serves in the Nigerian Air Force.

According to him, since March 17, Mohammed has been kept in custody without the order of any competent court or being charged to court with any offence.

He said, “This is the case of one Buba Mohammed who was arrested at Girim, a remote village in Busari Local Government Area of Yobe State by operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the 17th day of March, 2025 and detained in their facility in Guzape in Abuja without charges.

“He is denied bail and the police officers in charge of the case insist that they will not release him until they apprehend his elder brother; that is, keeping him as bait.

“This is the plight of so many people in police custody especially, at the IRT. People are framed up and evidence planted.

“What is the offence of Buba Mohammed that the Yobe State Police Command or the State Criminal Investigation (CID) cannot handle that you have to use tax payers’ money to bring him to Abuja?

“Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees the right to personal liberty and due process.

“It provides that anyone arrested must be brought before a court of competent jurisdiction within 24 to 48 hours where there is a court within 40 km radius.

“This provision is observed in breach; youths are arrested simply because of the way they dress, journalists, critics of government are routinely held for weeks and even months without formal charges or court orders.”

He, therefore, called on the Police Service Commission (PSC), to investigate the matter and facilitate the release of the farmer.

He also requested that all those illegally arrested should be released.

“It is our demand that the government and authorities concerned do not pretend that these abuses do not exist or gloss over it as that will be a recipe for disaster in the event of violent protest or riot.

“Changing SARS to IRT is mere cosmetic and has not changed the notorious practice of the operatives in right abuses.

“We therefore call on the government as a matter of urgency take the following actions: Investigate all allegations of unlawful detention and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Ensure that all detainees are treated in accordance with the due process of law. Establish an independent review mechanism to monitor and oversight law enforcement agencies.

“Activities of the IRT should be audited as it has taken the visor of SARS,” he added.