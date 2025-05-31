I Didn’t Embarrass Senator Musa During Plenary, Akpabio Clarifies 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday clarified that he did not embarrass the Chairman of Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, during plenary on Wednesday.



Akpabio made the clarification in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to ignore a video clip currently circulating on the internet which suggested that he subjected the Niger East Senator to ridicule during the consideration of the harmonised tax reforms bills.

The short video clip showed Akpabio, during the proceeding, asked Musa to define “Harmonisation” and just before the Senator could respond, Senator Abdul Ningi raised a point of order, which made Musa to sit down since Akpabio had already recognised Ningi and his point of order.

The Senate President said what happened during his encounter with Musa at the plenary was different from the idea being sold to the public by some bloggers.

Akpabio said, “My attention has been drawn to reports circulating across social media platforms and online blogs, which falsely suggests that Senator Sani Musa was “rubbished” during a recent Senate plenary for allegedly failing to define the word “harmonised.”

“Let me make it clear: no such incident occurred. Senator Musa was neither embarrassed nor unable to respond.

“At the time he was called upon, a point of order was raised by Senator Abdul Ningi, which, in accordance with our rules, required immediate procedural attention. The session continued without any breach of decorum.

“I also wish to highlight that Senator Sani Musa has been instrumental in leading key legislative efforts, both as Chairman Joint Committee on Finance, and particularly as Chairman of the Conference Committee that successfully worked through all legislative processes and harmonised the Tax Reform Bills —a legislative milestone widely commended by both chambers and stakeholders.

“The Nigerian Senate operates on the principles of respect, order, and integrity.



“While public engagement is welcome, it is essential that commentary, especially from influential media platforms, is grounded in fact—not sensationalism.

“I urge all media outlets to uphold the standards of responsible journalism in their coverage of the National Assembly and its members.”