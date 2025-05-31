House to Investigate Midnight WAEC Exams

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the underlying causes of the midnight conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in some parts of the country.

Prior to this, the committee had summoned West African Examinations Council (WAEC) leadership to account for what it described as alarming irregularities in the conduct of the ongoing examinations.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Examination Bodies, Hon. Oboku Oforji, stated this while speaking yesterday in Abuja during a session with officials of WAEC at the National Assembly.

The committee was of the opinion that parents deserve a clear explanation as to why the safety of their children was compromised.

Oforji noted, “In Jalingo, for instance, it was reported that exams began at around 12:00 a.m. This is unacceptable. The emotional trauma inflicted on these students is unimaginable. As stakeholders, we have a duty of care to the public and must ensure such occurrences are never repeated,” he said.

WAEC Senior Assistant Registrar and Zonal Coordinator, Ambrose Okelezo, told the committee that the Head of WAEC Nigeria was unable to attend due to an emergency meeting with the Registrar and heads of other national offices.

He, therefore, appealed for the session to be rescheduled to Monday, allowing the WAEC head to appear in person and address the concerns raised.

But his request was met with strong resistance from members of the committee.

A member of the committee, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante criticised the absence of the WAEC boss, insisting that the leadership of the examination body could not dictate the terms of its appearance before the House.

He stated, “He just admitted he’s not competent to address us. Then why is he still here? In my village, where there is no electricity, students were forced to write exams at 12a.m. and 1 a.m., calling me in distress. Exam papers were reportedly left in a Keke (tricycle) used to carry passengers. This is disgraceful.”

On his part, Hon. Billy Osawaru expressed similar worry over the incident.

He subsequently moved a motion for the adjournment of the hearing which was seconded by Abiante, until the WAEC boss could appear personally.

The motion was unanimously adopted and the committee resolved to reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 2:00p.m.