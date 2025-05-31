Host Communities Accuse NNPCL of Planned Sabotage of Port Harcourt Refinery 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Host communities of the Port Harcourt Refinery have accused the Refinery Coordinator, Bayo Aderenle, of sabotaging President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to revive Nigeria’s moribund refineries, following the recent 30-day shutdown of operations in Eleme, Rivers State.

The Eleme and Okrika Host Community Bulk Petroleum Retailers Association (HOSCOM), raised the alarm on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, alleging that the shutdown was not just for maintenance but part of a larger scheme to give market control to a private refinery.

Reading out a seven-point resolution, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HOSCOM, Sunny Nkpe, described Aderenle as an obstacle to refinery rehabilitation and demanded his immediate removal.

“Bayo Aderenle is the problem, and he should be removed. Shutting down the refinery is something we fear may become permanent. We will not fold our arms and allow individuals with vested interests to jeopardise the gains of this administration,” Nkpe stated.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had earlier announced that the Port Harcourt Refinery was undergoing a planned 30-day maintenance. But community leaders insist that nothing is happening on the ground, alleging a deliberate ploy to frustrate the revamp.

“As insiders, we can tell you nothing is happening in the refinery. The federal government must act fast. Nigerians will suffer if this is allowed to continue,” Nkpe warned.

The group expressed fear that the shutdown would inflate the price of petrol, recalling that fuel prices dropped from N1,300 to N800 per litre when the refinery briefly resumed operations last year.

“We fear this shutdown is an orchestrated plan to give monopoly to a private refinery. If that happens, Nigerians may buy fuel at N2,000 per litre,” warned Joseph Obele, Administrative Secretary of the BOT and National PRO of PETROAN.

The group commended President Tinubu’s political will on refinery rehabilitation but accused a few insiders within NNPCL of working against the national interest.

“The President is committed to refinery revival, but people like Aderenle are sabotaging that effort. The NNPCL must replace him with someone who understands refinery operations,” said Tekena Ikpaiki, IPMAN Chairman, Port Harcourt Unit.

They demanded that the 30-day timeline for maintenance be strictly adhered to and called for regular progress updates from contractors, warning that further delays could spark scarcity and unrest.

“Beyond 30 days, we will have artificial scarcity. Marketers and the general public will suffer,” said Emmanuel Inimgba, BOT Secretary.

The communities called on the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Bayo Ojulari, to intervene and appoint a competent Managing Director to lead the refinery’s rehabilitation to completion.