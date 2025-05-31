Ethiopian Airlines Offers Increased Baggage  Allowance, Doubled Air Miles for New Lagos Flights

The 14 weekly flights from Lagos do not just offer more flights, it comes with extra benefits.

The Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Mrs. Firiehiwot Mekonnen, has said that passengers with more baggage allowance can get double miles if they fly Ethiopian Airlines.

According to Mekonnen, “You can also get double double miles if you fly with us,” saying extra baggage allowance is for passengers going to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Madras and Dubai.



Ethiopian Airlines will be starting a second flight a day to Lagos from the 1st of July.

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest African Airline, has announced that from the 1st of July, Nigerian passengers will have increased options out of Lagos with an extra daily flight.

The extra flights will offer immediate connection to many African and Asian destinations. With these extra flights, there will be instant connection that reduces the total hours of flight time for passengers. There will be four evening flights at 10p.m. and another 3 at 5:40a.m.



The daily midday flight will not change. Only the additional flights will have different times. Evening departure 10PM from Lagos ET 902 and arrival in Addis at 5:20a.m. will connect all African destinations, DXB, GRU, TLV and some other destinations. Morning departure at 5:40a.m. from Lagos ET904 and arrival in Addis at 1p.m. will connect perfectly to afternoon departure African countries, Dubai, UAE; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Tel Aviv, Israel; Mumbai, India; Delhi, India; Hyderabad, India; Chennai, India; Istanbul, Turkey; Rome, Italy; Athens, Greece; Zanzibar, Tanzania; Dar er Salaam, Tanzania and others.



According to Mekonnen, “We are offering these extra benefits to reward our loyal passengers as we offer more flights and options out of Lagos. These extra flights help us improve service delivery and reduce costs for travellers. Most of our passengers will now arrive their destinations faster.”



Ethiopian has been flying to Nigeria since 1960 and has served the market with the newest aircraft in the world, including the A350- 1000 and the B787 Dreamliner. It connects Lagos to over 140 global destinations.