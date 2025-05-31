Current Security Situation Shows Significant Improvements, Says Coalition of Northern Groups

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said that the present security situation in Nigeria shows significant improvements that underscore the effectiveness of governmental strategies in addressing the nation’s security challenges.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the group noted that it is sad that there are orchestrated plans aimed at sowing discord between Northern Nigerian Muslims and Christians.

According to CNG’s National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Charanchi, this alarming development not only undermines the nation’s shared values but also poses a significant threat to the peace and stability of the northern region.

Faulting reports from some international human rights organisations, especially Amnesty International, the group said recent publications have raised red flags regarding the escalating violence within communities.

“They claim that over 10,217 people have been killed in the past two years since the current government assumed power, with a staggering 6,896 fatalities in Benue State alone and 2,630 in Plateau State. However, we must express our deep concern regarding the lack of transparency in these figures,” the group stated while addressing a recent report by Amnesty International.

According to the CNG, the international rights organisation failed to provide credible sources for their statistics, leading the northern group to believe that Amnesty may have deliberately inflated the numbers to portray Christians as primary victims in the ongoing crisis within the region.

The group said, ”It is regrettable that Amnesty International would attempt to revise historical narratives concerning the notable achievements of the federal government in combating insecurity.

“The current security landscape reflects significant improvements, allowing citizens to traverse routes such as Abuja to Kaduna, and onward to Gusua and Katsina with a sense of safety.

“The CNG acknowledges that these successes are crucial for a balanced understanding of the ongoing efforts to enhance national security and promote public confidence in governmental initiatives.”

They stressed that ”It is imperative to understand that the narrative being pushed by Amnesty International is not only misleading but dangerous. It serves to deepen the divisions between our communities at a time when we should be fostering dialogue and understanding.”

The Coalition of Northern Groups said it believes that such misrepresentation of facts is a disservice to the truth and an affront to the dignity of all Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliations.

The group said that the Nigerian people cannot ignore the accusations levelled against certain foreign entities by a member of the U.S Congress, who alleged that some international rights and relief organisations are complicit in the creation and financing of Boko Haram and other insurgent groups.

According to the CNG, this raises serious questions about the motives behind some of the reports that these organisations publish periodically.

In light of this development, the CNG urged the federal government to respond with decisiveness.

The group said, ”This call to action underscores the perceived threats to national sovereignty and regional stability that international organisations may pose when they exceed their mandates.”

CNG, through its spokesman, further called upon all African Nations to critically evaluate the operations of the international rights and relief organisations within their borders.

In suggesting proactive measures to be taken, the group asked leaders of countries in Africa to suspend the activities of these entities until they commit to respecting local contexts and frameworks. This, the CNG believes, will safeguard national interests and foster an environment where cooperation can thrive without compromising the autonomy and integrity of sovereign states.

The group urged all Nigerians to remain vigilant and united in the face of the present challenges, adding that the citizens must not allow external forces to dictate the terms of co-existence in the country.