CITAD Trains Experts in Python Skills for Data Analysis

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) yesterday in Kano, concluded a training programe for 25 experts in Python programming for data analysis.

The training, which focused on Python programming for data analysis, was aimed at building the capacity of participants to work with data.

Speaking with journalists, the Executive Director of the CITAD, Yunusa Ya’u, said the training was aimed at enhancing research capacities for academia, civil society organisations, and government agencies.

“The training is intended to strengthen their skills in research and data management for use in policy formulation, education, and program development.”

Ya’u, who was represented by Mr. Hamza Ibrahim, Senior Programme Officer in the Research and Communications Unit, said the programme resulted in a marked increase in participants’ skills in data processing and analysis.

“CITAD organised the training after observing that data is increasingly important, not only for academic work but also for public policy,” he said.

“When the training opportunity was presented, we received over 10,000 applications within a short period. We intended to train only 25 people,” he added.

“We had to screen and select the participants to be trained in phases. The first batch was a success, and today we are concluding the second batch with 25 trainees,” he said.