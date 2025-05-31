  • Saturday, 31st May, 2025

Bauchi Resident Donates Sallah Ram to President Tinubu in Appreciation for Kolmani Oil License

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi 

As the Eid-el-Kabir festivities approach, a resident of Bauchi State, Khamis Musa Darazo, has donated a Sallah ram to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to express his heartfelt gratitude for the recent approval of the Kolmani Oil License.

This gesture comes shortly after the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, announced that President Tinubu had granted all necessary regulatory approvals for the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, a multibillion-dollar oil exploration venture located between Bauchi and Gombe States. 

A long-time admirer of President Tinubu, Darazo is known for his unwavering loyalty. During the last election campaign, he famously sacrificed his NYSC allowance to support Tinubu’s candidacy and even named his daughter after the President’s late mother as a tribute to the First Family.

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday, Darazo said the donation is a reflection of his family’s deep respect and admiration for the President.

“I am forever grateful to President Tinubu for this opportunity. The Kolmani Oil License will bring more business opportunities to the entire North and Nigeria at large. Donating a Sallah ram to the President is my way of saying thank you,” he said.

Darazo said the Kolmani project will drive economic growth and create job opportunities across Northern Nigeria.

As the Eid celebrations near, Darazo is finalising preparations to deliver the ram, hoping his act of appreciation will inspire others to support national development initiatives. 

