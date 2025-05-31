As UBA Promotes Africa’s Culture

Charles Ajunwa

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, last Friday, May 23, joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s Africa Day. The event is celebrated every 25th May.

From its headquarters in Marina, Lagos Island, the celebration went concurrently across all of its 20 subsidiaries in Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, France, United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

This year’s Africa Day theme: ‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparation’, was celebrated within the context of the African Union (AU) theme for 2025.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, in his address to mark Africa Dat honoured the memory of those who suffered under slavery and colonialism, asserting the right of Africa and its diaspora to truth, justice, and restoration.

“While justice and reparations remain long overdue, Africa will not be held hostage by the pain of its past.

“Africa continues to sacrifice and strive towards freedom from conflict, underdevelopment, and war. The continent is steadily building a future of peace, prosperity, and integration,” Youssouf stated.

AUC Chairperson also highlighted Africa’s strategic assets: a youthful and growing population, vast arable land, rich mineral wealth, and abundant renewable energy potential. With its population expected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050, Africa is not only the continent of the future—it is the engine of global transformation.

UBA celebrates Africa Day annually in line with the official celebration by African nations, reiterating its long-held belief that the future belongs to the continent.

Africa Day is an annual event, commemorating the birth of the African Union on May 25, 1963. It is dedicated to celebrating the diversity of the African continent, and to highlight the cultural and economic potential that exists on the continent.

The bank leverages the occasion to rekindle the African spirit that drives the UBA group’s vision to be a dominant financial services provider on the continent and its emergence as a recognisable economic power.

The UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.

UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, in a statement preceding the event said, “As we count down to Africa Day, we are spotlighting powerful voices shaping the future of our continent.

“The transformation of Africa is not one man’s job. It is a job for all of us, and by empowering these entrepreneurs, we are helping to create more jobs and wealth on the continent.

“Africa’s progress is being driven by its people- visionaries, doers, and builders. This is Africa told by Africans.”

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), UBA, Oliver Alawuba, said that “If we want to see Africa flourish, if we want to create industries that compete on the global stage, and if we want to develop leaders who inspire transformation, then education must be our strongest currency.”

A statement from the bank also said: “Africa Day is more than a celebration, it’s a reminder of our shared strength, collective dreams and the limitless potential that lives in every corner of this land we call home.

“At UBA, we are honoured to be part of Africa’s journey, connecting people, powering businesses, and driving progress from Lagos to Nairobi, Accra to Dakar, and beyond.

“Africa’s story is still being written, and together, we are shaping its future.”

The UBA’s Group Head, Human Resources, Modupe Akindele, said last year that “We at UBA celebrate Africa Day with the rest of Africa. We are Africa, United by one bank. Today is a day to remind ourselves that we have all it takes in Africa, be it fashion, talent, and creativity. The message is about being African and being proud of our heritage. We want to showcase who we are and what we have.

“For us at UBA, identifying with Africa and indeed Africa Day is synonymous with who we are as a bank. It presents us the opportunity to remind ourselves, the world and indeed Africa that we owe ourselves the duty of making Africa the continent of our dreams.”

The festivities also took place at UBA Head Office on Jinja Road, Kampala, Uganda.

Speaking during the event, UBA Uganda’s Managing Director/CEO Kenneth Kisambira, described Africa Day as a moment to reflect on continent’s growth in socio-economic development, reforms, and cultural transformation.

“Our slogan, Africa’s Global Bank, reflects our presence across East, West, Central, and Southern Africa.

“UBA was established to empower African enterprises. Through initiatives like the Tony Elumelu Foundation, we support entrepreneurs with seed capital and business growth tools. Celebrating Africa Day is part of honouring our roots.

“We are proud to be an African bank serving Africans. As we work together to uplift our communities and economies, we continue to focus on supporting SMEs with tailored financing solutions,” he added.

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA Uganda, Hoziana Niyonsaba, said the Africa Day celebration is about unity, progress, and pride.

“This day reminds us of our roots and the strides we’ve made as Africans. Whether within the continent or in the diaspora, Africans are making a difference. As a bank with African DNA, we take this opportunity to celebrate our culture, our people, and our progress,” she said.

One unique feature of the event was all staff members dressed in colourful African attire displaying the cultural diversity of the employees of the UBA.

The staff, clients and the public were entertained with African drums and cultural dancers and choice of African cuisines.