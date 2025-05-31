Angela Okorie: Every Artist Courts Controversy to Be in Limelight

Nollywood star Angela Okorie is synonymous with controversy. Earlier this year, the actress, singer had clashed with a notorious Instagram blogger over alleged false claims about her relationship and love life. Known for her blunt personality, Angela was quick to react during a chat with Ferdinand Ekechukwu. The conversation had barely started when she fired up, “Don’t ask me anything about relationship, you can ask me any other thing,” she maintained. “That’s why I don’t want to talk to anybody.” A couple of weeks ago, the mother of one confirmed her split from her man, a relationship she had once flaunted on social media. Angela has continued to stoke reactions online after opening up about her breakup with her lover, with fiery rants which many attribute to heartbreak. However, it’s not all bad news for the Legit Queen who is currently working on her new movie, ‘Queens of Guns.’ Angela also hints on why she’s controversial, her love for God aside acting and singing, and more. Excepts

You appear to be working on a new movie can you tell us about that?

I’m currently working on my movie called Queen of Guns , and the movie is coming out soon. The movie is about a gangster; it has a very good storyline based on a true-life story. I’m editing right now. And will be out soon.

At some point you focused more on music; why did you decide to come back to acting?

I stopped acting because I needed to focus on my music career. And then when I’m done with my music career and I see that everything is okay I can now come back to my acting, of which I am back.

Aside acting, singing, what else are you passionate about?

I’m passionate about winning souls for God o!

You are passionate about winning souls for God, Angela, Really?

Yes o…People have seen that for several years where I will be streaming live worship. I bring a lot of women of God and men of God to preach to people on my platform. So, if you say you don’t see that, nobody is seeing that, it’s you who is not seeing that because I have millions of followers. And I come on live every Sunday to do those live worship. If you put an hashtag live worship with Angela Okorie you can see that on social media.

You’ve had quite a lot of media hype surrounding you and your career. You caught people’s attention so fast. What do you think is responsible for this?

Anybody who looks at me knows that I catch anybody’s fancy and attention. So, I mean like looking at me is there any other thing to write about me? So, when I don’t even talk or whatever I write, people know they see sense in it and that’s the reason they are carrying it and that’s what makes me controversial anyways.

You seem to make waves owing to controversies. Some say you deliberately chose controversies; others believe controversies chose you. What do you make of this?

But as an artist, almost everybody wants to be in the limelight. So why are they not in the limelight? Why are people not carrying them? Why are the bloggers not carrying them every day? Maybe they are not doing things that catch people’s fancy for them to post them. I guess I have an intrusive personality. I have this look that once you look at me the first time; you must turn to look the second time. So it’s not my own doing, I think its God’s doing you know so that’s it.

You talk about looking at you and to some extent you imply that creates attention and all that, what do you feel most comfortable wearing?

Me I wear everything; I wear anything that suits me. From the kind of outfits if you look at some of my outfits I have you know, like almost everything suits me; corporate suits, when I want to dress sexy, I dress sexy if it demanding. But when I want to dress corporate I can also dress corporate. If I want to go for meeting right now I’m definitely going to dress corporate.

There’s been so much buzz around your new body. Why did you decide to go under the knife?

Oh well, I went under the knife it’s over a year now…. (Stutters) I’m going to call you back.