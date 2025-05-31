Anambra Community Leader Suspended Over Allegations of High-handedness, Misconduct

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Nteje community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State has suspended its President General, Dr. Nnamdi Iloduba, over allegations of high-handedness and misconduct.

The decision to suspend Iloduba was reached after a resolution of the Board of Trustees of Nteje Development Union, after a review of some of the offenses against him.

A letter to the suspended President General stated that the suspension takes immediate effect, while the BOT will sit on the matter within 60 days and disclose their findings.

A letter of suspension to the president general showed some of the offenses he was accused of.

The letter read: “Issues on financial malfeasance including embezzlement of community funds, channelling public monies into personal accounts, imposition of illegal taxes on the indigenes, perjury, by falsely deposing to an oath to have read a letter from the Anambra State Government addressed to Nteje Community.

“Ilegal and unconstitutional amendment of NDU Constitution to grant yourself a tenure elongation, multiple petitions from various villages and quarters alleging high -handedness, extortion, and abuse of office.

“Issuance of forged certificate of recognition to a minor village chairman in contravention of the letters and spirits of the Nteje Development Union Constitution.

Relevant sections of the NDU constitution breeched by the suspended President General were also quoted in the letter.

The trustees further added: “Consequently, you are hereby directed to cease all official activities and relinquish all records, assets, and properties belonging to NDU immediately. Submit all financial and administrative documents to the Board of Trustees for verification and accountability purposes.

“You’re to comply with the investigation process during which an Investigative Panel will assess the claims against you. Failure to comply with this directive shall result in immediate legal actions being taken against you in accordance with relevant laws.”