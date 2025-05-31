Aliyu Approves Early Payment of June Salary for EId-Kabir 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a move to ease the financial burden on civil servants during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved the early payment of June salaries.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, the governor said the payment will commence on Monday, June 2, and it will benefit state and local government workers, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) staff, as well as pensioners across the state.

Governor Aliyu, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, urged civil servants to reciprocate the government’s goodwill by demonstrating greater dedication and commitment to their duties.

According to the governor, his administration has implemented several initiatives to support workers, including prompt salary payments, restoration of cash allocations to ministries, departments, and agencies, and payment of backlogs of gratuities and pensions to retirees.

The early salary payment is seen as a welcome relief for civil servants in the state, who can now make necessary preparations for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration without financial constraints.

Aliyu reiterated his commitment to reinvigorating the state civil service to promote good governance and efficient service delivery, and assured the people of Sokoto State of his resolve to deliver more dividends of democracy.

The governor wished all citizens a hitch-free and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration.