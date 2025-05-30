We’ve Not Forgotten You, Mutfwang Reassures IDPs in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has reassured internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state that the government has not forgotten them, as it is working in collaboration with the federal government and development partners to resettle and rebuild broken communities.

The governor gave the assurance just as the facts-finding committee on incessant attacks on Plateau communities he constituted has begun its assignment with visits to some heads of security agencies in the state.

Mutfwang, who gave the assurance in a state-wide broadcast to mark his second year in office, said: “My fellow citizens, the last two years have tested us. We faced legal distractions that sought to derail the mandate you freely gave us.”

“We endured the pain of continued attacks on our rural communities, the burden of a broken economy, and the scars of many years of neglect. But through it all, we did not falter. We kept faith. We stayed the course. And we have begun to see the signs of a new Plateau—the Plateau of our dream.”

“We have taken bold and deliberate steps to secure lives and property. Working closely with federal authorities, we have revitalized Operation Rainbow for intelligence gathering, launched an Emergency Communications Centre with a toll-free line to ensure rapid response across the State.”

“We are supporting our security agencies and local communities to ensure that peace returns to all our towns and villages. We have also established the Plateau State Activity Centre, equipped with modern technology for the purpose of surveillance across the state.”

“In the civil service, we have restored dignity and hope. We cleared the four and a half months’ salary arrears we inherited, resumed regular payment of salaries, gratuity, and pensions since 1984, restored promotions and training, and reconnected government offices to electricity for effective service delivery.”

“I am proud to say that Plateau workers are fast regaining their pride and the desired motivation to serve our beloved state.

“On the economic front, we have made significant gains with the introduction of our Tin City Metro transport service that is transforming urban mobility in Jos and Bukuru Metropolis.”

The governor said that the initiative is creating jobs, subsidizing the burden of transportation for about 9,000 passengers daily, which translates into a subsidy of about N39,000 per person monthly.”

He added that, “Just a few days ago, we added 15 more new additional buses to the fleet, bringing the total to 30. To facilitate interstate travel, we have also procured many Toyota Sienna vehicles and refurbished several others to ply the Jos–Abuja corridor and other routes.

“Our transportation agenda is not confined to roads alone. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ValueJet Airlines to provide thrice-weekly Jos–Abuja flights and Lagos–Jos flights.”

“Furthermore, we partnered with the Nigerian Railway Corporation to revive rail transport, providing a cushion against the effects of fuel subsidy removal. In the coming days, this service will be commissioned, opening a new chapter in Plateau’s economic transformation.”

On Agriculture, the governor said the sector has received a major boost with the recovery of over 900 hectares of land belonging to IDPs who were chased from their ancestral homes by attackers”

He added that the distribution of fertilizer and other farming inputs worth N16 billion, and the training of hundreds of young farmers in modern agricultural businesses have been accomplished.

He said: “Recently, we also signed an MoU with the famous research institute, IITA, Ibadan, to train our youth in Agri-Business as well as acquire skills across the agriculture value chain. We are also working closely with international partners to establish agro-processing hubs across the State for improved agricultural value-chain and industrialisation.”

“Your excitement over the roads that are being fixed motivates us. Projects are ongoing across the state to reconnect our people, boost commerce, and promote tourism. Most of these projects have either been completed or are ongoing. Some roads, untouched for decades and especially since the last PDP administration, have been rehabilitated.”

“I can confidently inform you that the Road Maintenance Agency has rehabilitated about 111 km of urban roads as part of our Urban Infrastructure Renewal Programme.”

“Similarly, over 3,000 km of roads that were initiated by the Jang administration, but abandoned subsequently, are presently being constructed by the Ministry of Works, among other developmental strides.

“To every community that has suffered loss, I assure you that we have not forgotten you. We are working in collaboration with the Federal Government and development partners to resettle displaced persons and rebuild broken communities. We continue to engage with the Federal Government and donor agencies to bring relief, justice, and long-term peace.”

Describing the achievements as just the beginning, the Governor said, “We are building a solid foundation for the Plateau of our dreams: a just, united, and prosperous State where every citizen has a sense of belonging and opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the facts-finding committee on incessant attacks on Plateau communities constituted by Governor Mutfwang has begun its assignment with visits to some heads of security agencies in the state.

Led by its Chairman, Maj. Gen. Nicholas Rogers (rtd), the ten-member committee started with the headquarters of the state’s security outfit, Operation Rainbow where members had interaction with the Coordinator of outfit, Brig. Gen. Gakkji Shippi.

Gen. Rogers appreciated Gen Shippi for his efforts in contributing to the security of the state noting that the committee’s visit was to get his views and insights on the security crisis in the state to enable them effectively deliver on their mandate.

Gen. Shippi observed that the attacks on communities in the state could be attributed to the battle for resource control and land grabbing, assuring that his outfit will cooperate with the committee to help them deliver on its job.

At the headquarters of the state Police command, the Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Olugbemiga said they had deployed men to flashpoints in the state, and that the efforts are so far yielding results.

The committee extended their visit to the state secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) where Gen. Rogers highlighted the need for the media’s distinctive coverage of his committee’s activities and sundry support where necessary.

In her response, Chairperson of the NUJ, Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo assured them of full collaboration.

At the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) headquarters in Jos, the Corp Commandant Ishaku Musa, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant, Joshua Jukwi also assured that their doors were open to support the committee in unraveling the mystery behind the decade-long violence in the state.

At the interface with the General Officer Commanding, (GOC) 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Eyitayo Oyinlola at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, the committee briefed the General on the purpose of their visit, and why there’s need for thorough exchange ideas as the needs may arise.

The GOC assured them that the military was doing its best to restore lasting peace to the state.

Gov. Mutfwang had constituted the committee last week to among other things, establish the number of communities attacked from 2001 to May 2025, establish the approximate number of casualties, and establish the identities of the people that perpetrated the attacks and their possible motives and sponsors.

Other terms of reference include to identify possible routes for bandits into the state and recommend measures to limit their access, recommend appropriate succour to identified victims and communities, and make recommendations on how to stop further occurrences.

The committee is also expected to engage with community leaders, victims, security agencies, and other relevant stakeholders across the state and present its findings within two months.

Members of the public have also been invited to submit twelve bound copies of memoranda on how, where and when they were affected but should be guided by the terms of reference.

Submissions are to be made before the 7th of June 2025, to the chairman of the committee at Habibu Shuaibu Lodge, behind Old Government House, Jos.