GEORGE ETAKIBUEBU reckons that the Delta State government is addressing the infrastructural needs of the populace

From every indication, it is crystal clear that Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, came prepared to offer a result oriented servant leadership to the good people of the oil rich state. Since he came in on May 29, 2023, which was exactly two years on May 29, 2025, his visible giant steps across the three senatorial districts eloquently attest to his determination to take ‘The Big Heart’, as Delta State is referred to in socio-political circles, to the next level.

In a historic address on Wednesday to the state’s House of Assembly tagged “State of the State”, the very first of its kind in the history of Delta State, Oborevwori held the audience, made up of lawmakers and representatives of the people, party chieftains, community leaders and traditional rulers spell bound as he gave account of his stewardship in the last 24 months.

Governor Oborevwori said the mid-term report reflects the philosophy of his MORE agenda, which is driven by the core values of servant leadership, transparency, accountability, innovation, and excellence.

He recalled that upon assuming office on May 29, 2023, he presented a road map for growing the economy, maintaining fiscal responsibility, enhancing a focused and efficient civil service, promoting investment, supporting social enterprises, and ensuring that the poor and vulnerable benefit from government policies and programmes.

He announced to a rapturous applause what many considered the dividends of his M.O.R.E agenda wherein 42 projects were earmarked for inauguration as part of the anniversary. He also stated among other things that a whopping 267,000 Deltans have benefited from his social intervention programs. In addition, Governor Oborevwori also announced that after due diligence, he has approved the payment of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) for Delta Assembly workers and N15,000 stipend for widows in the state.

Some of the administration’s flagship projects include three flyovers and three slipways in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun which are currently at various stages of completion and are expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026, according to very reliable source. We must not forget that other major road projects across the state are also progressing at different stages.

Expectedly, after his presentation, Governor Oborevwori not only got a standing ovation but also a unanimous confidence vote and sundry commendations from members of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Some of the projects referenced above include the 46-kilometre dualisation of the Ughelli–Asaba Road (Sectors C1 and C2), the Isheagu/Ewulu Road, and the Phase One bridge.

Further projects include the reconstruction of failed sections of Central Hospital Road, rehabilitation of the link road between the hospital and Police Command Roads in Warri, and the rehabilitation of General Hospital Road with a spur to Police Command Road from Warri/Sapele Road to Ajamimogha/Mabiaku Link Road.

Others he listed include the rehabilitation of Esisi Road from Warri/Sapele Road to Estate Roundabout with a spur to Nana College Road linking Ajamimogha Road, and the reconstruction of Upper and Lower Erejuwa Roads in Warri.

Also listed for inauguration are the construction of internal roads in Kokori, Mudi Beach Street in Abraka, and the Uruagbesa Oria–Abraka Road, off Sapele–Abraka Road (Phase I). Other roads include; Itoma Road in Umeghe Umiagha–Abraka, General Hospital Road in Oghara, Idumu Etiti Street with a spur to Market Road in Owerre Olubor, and Mission Road/Ogboi Street with a spur to Ogwashi-Uku Road in Akumazi. Additional roads include Boji-Boji Owa/Otolokpo, Otekpo Road in Ellu Town, and the Okpolo-Enhwe–Uwheru Road (Phase III) in Okpolo-Enhwe–Uwheru Town.

Further projects include the Obi-Ibabu Road at Onicha-Ukwuani, Ohorhe/Adagbrass–Ugolo/Okuodiete Road, Ezesi Road in Orerokpe, Okan/Oviri–Agbarho/Orido Road in Agbarho, and the old Okpanam Road from Post Office junction through St. Michael’s Catholic Church Roundabout to Okpanam Bypass junction. There is also the access and internal road at the Headquarters of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Ibusa, Ichie James Obodoechi Avenue/Chikozie Okafor Road in Asaba, Okirighwre–Benin Road from Sapele–Warri Road to Gammon Bridge in Okirighwre, Sapele, and Arhavwarien Avenue in DSC Township, Udu.

Other projects include Ododegho Road (Phase I) from Ekiugbo junction, off Ughelli–Patani Expressway in Ughelli, Ovwodoremor Avenue in Iwreovie–Ogor, Ofuegbe Street in Amai, and remedial work on the old Umutu–Eku Road through Abraka. There is also work on the township road in Ogbinbiri and Ogbudugbudu communities, a slipway at Soki Zion in Ogbinbiri Community, Warri North, Kokodiagbene Community Road, and internal roads and drains in Kurutie Town (Phase II) in Warri South West Local Government Area. In a simple sentence: Oborevwori has turned Delta State into one huge construction site with no senatorial district left out.

Interestingly, Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated enviable financial prudence and commendable management of the state resources as amply attested to by the fact that he has not borrowed a dime from anywhere in the execution of his programs and policies.

If the truth must be told, since taking office, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has embarked on a transformative journey, implementing significant legacy projects and initiatives aimed at fostering development, enhancing infrastructure, ensuring prudent financial management, and promoting peace and security.

One of the hallmarks of Governor Oborevwori’s administration has been the initiation and execution of legacy projects that resonate with the aspirations of the people of Delta State. Understanding that infrastructure is the backbone of development, the governor prioritized the construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and public facilities, many of which have been named above. These legacy projects reflect a holistic approach to governance, addressing the immediate needs of the populace while laying the groundwork for future generations. The governor has made significant investments in road construction and rehabilitation.

In a state rich in resources, prudent financial management is paramount. Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated a commitment to fiscal responsibility and accountability, ensuring that the state’s resources are utilized effectively and transparently. His administration has implemented measures to enhance revenue generation, reduce waste, and curb corruption. By leveraging technology and streamlining processes, the governor has improved tax collection and increased the state’s internally generated revenue.

Furthermore, the governor has prioritized the payment of salaries and pensions, ensuring that civil servants and retirees receive their dues promptly. This commitment to financial prudence has fostered trust in the government and boosted the morale of the workforce, contributing to a more stable and productive environment.

Recognizing that no meaningful development can occur in an atmosphere of insecurity, Governor Oborevwori’s administration has worked closely with security agencies to address the challenges of crime and violence, particularly in oil-producing areas. By fostering dialogue among stakeholders, including community leaders and youth groups, the governor has promoted a culture of peace and collaboration.

In just two years, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has made remarkable strides in transforming Delta State through legacy projects, infrastructure development, prudent financial engineering, and a commitment to peace and security. As Delta State continues to evolve, the impact of Governor Oborevwori’s initiatives will undoubtedly resonate for generations to come, positioning the state as a beacon of progress and prosperity in Nigeria. The journey is far from over, but the giant steps taken under his administration signify a promising trajectory towards a brighter future for all Deltans.

Etakibuebu writes from Asaba