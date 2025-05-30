TotalEnergies Strikes Deal to Sell Interest in Bonga Oilfield for $510m

•Roger Brown: Seplat will redefine Nigeria’s gas future through innovation

NLNG launches human capital devt programme for $5bn Train 7 project

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





French oil major, TotalEnergies, yesterday announced plans to sell its participation in the Bonga oilfield to a subsidiary of Shell in Nigeria, Shell Exploration and Production Company (SNEPco), citing the need to focus more on gas and offshore activities.

TotalEnergies, in a statement, said it will divest its 12.5 per cent non-operated stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for $510 million.

“TotalEnergies continues to actively high-grade its upstream portfolio, to focus on assets with low technical costs and low emissions, and to lower its cash breakeven,” said President, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, Nicolas Terraz.

However, the company stated that the deal was still subject to necessary approvals by the Nigerian authorities.

TotalEnergies has been in Nigeria for more than 60 years and employs more than 1,800 people across different business segments. Nigeria is one of the main contributing countries to TotalEnergies’ hydrocarbon production, with 209,000 barrels per day (bpd) produced in 2024.

The company also operates an extensive distribution network, which includes about 540 service stations in the country.

The statement said, “TotalEnergies announces that its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (TEPNG) signed an agreement with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) for the sale of its non-operated 12.5 per cent interest in the OML118 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for an amount of $ 510 million.”

OML118 PSC is operated by SNEPCo (55 per cent), in partnership with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (20 per cent), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (12.5 per cent), and Nigerian Agip Exploration (12.5 per cent).

Located deep offshore at 120 kilometres south of the Niger Delta in Nigeria, it contains the Bonga field, which started production in 2005, as well as the Bonga North field, the development of which started in 2024.

According to the company, production from the OML 118 PSC, which is mainly oil, represents approximately 11,000 bpd in company share in 2024.

“Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals,” it added.

In Nigeria, the company said it was focusing on its operated gas and offshore oil assets and was currently progressing the development of Ubeta project, designed to sustain gas supply to Nigeria LNG.

TotalEnergies had recently undertaken divestments in Nigeria, aligning with a broader trend among international oil companies (IOCs) to reduce their onshore operations due to various challenges, ranging from their emissions reduction goals to issues with host communities.

In July 2024, TotalEnergies agreed to sell its 10 per cent stake in the SPDC joint venture to Chappal Energies for $860 million. The transaction included interests in 15 oil-producing licenses and three gas-producing licences in the Niger Delta region.

Despite transferring its participating interest, TotalEnergies retained full economic interest in the gas assets to ensure continued supply to Nigeria LNG.

Meanwhile, from landmark acquisitions to digital innovation and environment, social and governance (ESG) leadership, Seplat Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, said the energy sector leader was transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape and setting new standards for Africa’s indigenous operators. Brown stated this during an interview with Forbes Africa/Penresa team, according to a statement by the company.

Following its landmark acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) assets, the CEO maintained that Seplat Energy was poised to redefine Nigeria’s gas future through a blend of integration, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to inclusive national development.

He stated, “We are absolutely delighted to have completed the MPNU acquisition. It’s a true game-changer for Seplat Energy. The scale of this transaction is simply monumental.

“We’re now active in 11 blocks, eight of which we operate directly. The acquisition not only doubled Seplat’s reserves but also significantly expanded its footprint and diversified its portfolio across upstream and midstream sectors.

“We have seven onshore blocks and four shallow-water offshore blocks. With this acquisition, we formed Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) and now manage operations that connect seamlessly into three terminals – one offshore and two onshore.”

Brown added, “This gives us a fully integrated value chain – from the wellhead all the way to export via vessel – with Seplat in full control of operations.

“Our production has materially increased. We’ve moved from around 50,000 barrels per day to over 120,000 barrels per day. We’re proud to say that our workforce now includes around 1,500 professionals – the vast majority of whom are Nigerians.”

Brown emphasised that the gas resource in Seplat’s offshore blocks was extraordinary.

He stated, “While not all of it is currently classified as proven reserves, we estimate the actual volumes are three times what we’re currently reporting. This gas will be instrumental.

“It will feed into domestic power generation, industrial uses, such as fertiliser and petrochemicals, and LNG – both Nigerian LNG and new floating LNG initiatives.

“This is a major opportunity for Nigeria as we move into a new phase of energy autonomy. It’s not just about exporting oil and gas anymore; it’s about building domestic capacity that supports job creation, industrialisation, and long-term economic resilience.

“Seplat’s strategy remains focused on meeting Nigeria’s specific energy needs.

“You must tailor your energy strategy to where you operate. Nigeria has one of the lowest levels of energy access globally. Affordable, reliable energy is essential for economic development, job creation, manufacturing, education, and healthcare. Gas is the answer for Nigeria’s base load electricity. It’s available 24/7, 365 days a year.”

By the end of this year, Brown said the company would have three operational gas processing plants onshore, stating that strategically, these are located to serve high-demand areas, such as Lagos and Abuja.

“Together, with our offshore acquisition, we’ll soon be capable of processing one billion cubic feet of gas per day. This expanded gas capacity will lower electricity costs and displace expensive and polluting diesel generators,” he said.

While gas remains foundational, Brown said Seplat was already thinking ahead. He added that the company did have ambitions in renewables and electricity generation.

“But for now, the biggest opportunities – and the greatest needs – lie in upstream oil and gas and midstream gas processing. At some point, when the time is right, we will take further steps into the electricity space,” he said.

The company’s long-term roadmap includes expanding modular solutions that can bring power closer to off-grid communities.

Brown said, “We’re exploring modular gas-to-power systems that can be deployed in rural areas. These will play a key role in solving last-mile electricity access problems.”

Technology is central to Seplat’s strategy – both for operational excellence and for reducing environmental impact.

Brown stated, “We’re aggressively moving to end routine flaring – some years ahead of Nigeria’s national target of 2030. We’ve committed to ending flaring in our onshore operations this year, and we’re working on a roadmap for our offshore assets.

“We’re deploying AI to monitor the integrity of aging infrastructure. Predictive maintenance now guides our operations. We’re also using better drilling technologies, data analytics for seismic analysis, and digital twins for real-time monitoring.

“Our technology team is continuously scouting and deploying tools that improve efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint.”

He said the adoption of those tools was part of building a smarter, safer, and more future-resilient Seplat.

Brown said, “This is about creating a culture of continuous innovation – about using the best available tools to optimise performance while keeping people and the environment safe.

“Seplat is also investing in people, recognizing that long term sustainability starts with human capital.

“We just onboarded 50 new graduates through our graduate trainee programme – out of over 10,000 applicants.”

He explained, “The talent in Nigeria is remarkable. We want to give them reasons to stay and thrive here. This investment in human capital extends into partnerships with educational institutions and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) programmes.

“We’re working with universities to help shape curricula that are aligned with the skills we need in the energy industry.”

He added, “It’s not just about hiring – it’s about helping to develop the next generation of Nigerian engineers, geoscientists, economists and tech innovators, among others.”

Brown pointed out that strong governance and a commitment to transparency underpinned the company’s role in Nigeria’s transformation.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu has made clear that attracting foreign direct investment is a national priority. The process we went through with the MPNU acquisition was incredibly detailed and transparent. That’s the kind of diligence international investors expect.” Brown notes the institutional progress being made.

“Two of our board members are now part of NNPCL’s board. These are top-tier professionals – a clear signal that Nigeria is serious about transforming the energy sector. You simply cannot ignore Nigeria – a population of over 200 million heading toward 400 million. By 2050, one in four people on the planet will be African. Nigeria will be central to that story.”

He stressed the global significance of what is happening now, saying, “This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria and the region. The global energy transition will not look the same everywhere.

“For Africa, and for Nigeria specifically, gas is our bridge fuel. And companies like Seplat are showing that indigenous players can lead the way.

“Seplat also continues to deepen its impact through community investment and local partnerships. “Our approach is holistic— from scholarships and education support to healthcare outreach and economic empowerment.”

The CEO further said, “Our procurement policies prioritize indigenous businesses. We want value to stay in Nigeria, to strengthen the local economy and create jobs across the value chain.

“Through its healthcare outreach, Seplat has touched thousands of lives across rural communities with free medical services, maternal health programs, and awareness campaigns.

“These programmes are often developed in consultation with local leaders to ensure relevance and impact. We believe in being a responsible neighbour and a reliable partner. Our goal is to support long-term development that lasts beyond the life of our projects.”

He mentioned environmental stewardship as another cornerstone of Seplat’s ESG commitment, revealing that the company is investing not only in flare reduction but also in biodiversity initiatives and conservation programmes in the Niger Delta.

Brown stated, “We understand our responsibility goes far beyond profitability. We’re even exploring the use of renewable energy to power our own operations – a small but symbolic step toward a diversified energy future. Gas is our foundation, but we’re preparing for what comes next.

“Finally, Seplat’s adherence to global standards ensures its long-term sustainability and investor confidence.

“We are dual-listed in Lagos and London. We operate to global standards and have robust governance systems. That’s what gives investors’ confidence. We’ve seen real reforms. We’ve seen transparency. We’ve seen changes in leadership, especially at NNPCL, that show Nigeria is serious.

“Nigeria is open for business, and Seplat is living proof of what’s possible when you lead with belief, strategy, and integrity. With bold leadership, a clear vision, and deep national roots, Seplat Energy is not just keeping pace with Nigeria’s Decade of Gas – it’s leading the way.”

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) also declared its commitment to building Nigerian capacity with the launch of its Train 7 Project Human Capital Development (HCD) Basic Training Supplementary Programme in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the occasion, NLNG’s Nigerian Content Development Manager, Dagogo Buowari, described the programme as a milestone in NLNG’s broader commitment to achieving Nigerian content targets and empowering the country’s youth through skills-based development, according to a statement by the company’s Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku

The Train 7 project, currently under construction, is expected to raise NLNG’s production capacity by 35 per cent to 30 million tons per annum (mtpa), from its current 22mtpa output.

“This initiative further strengthens NLNG’s role in supporting Nigerian Content development, especially within the ongoing Train 7 Project. We are proud to sustain this momentum in collaboration with the NCDMB, whose visionary support continues to drive human capital development across Nigeria,” Buowari stated.

The liquefaction company explained the supplementary training was an expansion of the Train 7 HCD Basic Training Programme and offers two distinct learning tracks designed to meet the diverse needs of participants: structured theoretical modules through classroom training, and practical, field-based experience through hands-on training.

Each of these components, the statement said, followed a carefully developed curriculum with specific milestones to ensure that trainees graduate with both industry-relevant knowledge and applied technical competence.

“For the trainees, this is not just a learning programme – it is a Launchpad for your professional journey,” Buowari said, adding, “I urge you to commit fully, complete all required modules, and take the certification process seriously. This experience could define your future.”

Beyond technical training, NLNG said the programme was structured to holistically support the personal and professional development of each participant. It added that trainees would have access to healthcare services through Reliance HMO, ensuring their wellness throughout the training period.

The company said the trainees would also be enrolled in mentorship programmes designed to provide guidance from seasoned professionals in the oil and gas industry.

Additionally, it said wellness and support services, including counselling and emotional support resources, would be available to help participants maintain balance and resilience.

According to the statement, regular performance reviews and career counselling sessions will ensure each trainee’s progress aligned with their long-term professional aspirations. It said these offerings reflect NLNG’s commitment not only to skill acquisition but also to developing well-rounded professionals capable of thriving in dynamic and demanding environments.

Buowari, at the ceremony, also recognised the dedication of NLNG staff and project teams whose tireless work behind the scenes made the programme’s expansion a reality.

He stated, “Many hands within NLNG have worked tirelessly to make today a success. From those present in this room, to others handling business-critical operations elsewhere, we say, thank you. Your efforts are contributing to a more sustainable and empowered Nigeria.”

He added, “The Train 7 project, a significant expansion of NLNG’s production capacity, continues to align with Nigeria’s national vision for local content, inclusive growth, and youth empowerment.

“Through initiatives, such as this training programme, NLNG is reaffirming its purpose-driven mission of ‘Inspiring a Sustainable Future’.