RESTORING TRUST IN PUBLIC HEALTH

The Kaduna government is championing a healthier state through bold reforms, writes

MUSA ABUBAKAR

In the evolving story of Nigeria’s democratic journey, some leaders distinguish themselves not merely by occupying public office, but by the deep imprint they leave on the lives of the people they serve. In Kaduna State, that leader is Governor Uba Sani, a visionary administrator, a grassroots politician, and above all, a compassionate reformer.

Governor Sani, now two years into his tenure, has quietly but effectively transformed the landscape of the Kaduna health sector, bringing renewed hope and dignity to a system once plagued by underinvestment, staff shortages, and declining morale. His recent approval of the payment of long-awaited medical residency, training, and hazard allowances for doctors is just the latest demonstration of his administration’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing healthcare in the state.

In a resounding show of support for medical professionals, Governor Sani approved the full payment of the 2024 and 2025 medical residency, training, and hazard allowances for all doctors in Kaduna State. As disclosed by the Commissioner of Health, Hajiya Umma K. Ahmed, this decision will translate into an additional ₦35,000 to ₦40,000 monthly on doctors’ salaries.

This intervention, at a time of economic strain, signals more than financial relief; it is a morale booster for a workforce that forms the backbone of Kaduna’s public health system. Governor Sani’s gesture acknowledges the sacrifices of health workers and underscores his human-centered governance approach, a trait that has endeared him to many within and beyond the medical profession.

But this is only one highlight of a much broader, comprehensive health reform agenda that Governor Sani’s administration has been quietly implementing since May 2023.

One of the most critical gaps in Kaduna’s health system has been manpower. The governor responded swiftly. In what is set to be one of the most ambitious health-sector recruitments in the state’s history, he approved the hiring of 1,800 healthcare workers for Primary Health Care (PHC) centers across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The recruitment portal is already in the pipeline, with the Commissioner of Health confirming that plans are underway to extend recruitment to secondary facilities and teaching hospitals. With Kaduna needing over 5,000 nurses and midwives and currently operating with less than half that number, this move is both timely and strategic.

This initiative not only addresses unemployment but also ensures that communities across Kaduna, including rural areas, have access to quality and timely healthcare services.

Governor Sani’s administration has also invested heavily in improving healthcare infrastructure. More than 255 Primary Health Care centers have been upgraded to Level Two status. These upgraded facilities are now equipped to provide emergency obstetric care and essential services that were previously unavailable in many rural areas.

Moreover, 13 General Hospitals across the state are being rehabilitated to modern standards. These efforts reflect the governor’s holistic understanding of healthcare — that it is not enough to have trained professionals; they must also work in environments that are conducive to saving lives.

With these upgrades, Kaduna is not only restoring citizens’ trust in public health institutions but also reducing the burden on its tertiary hospitals, allowing for a more efficient and effective referral system.

Healthcare should never be a privilege of the wealthy. Recognizing this, Governor Uba Sani expanded the enrollment of vulnerable citizens into the state’s health insurance scheme. Over 70,000 poor and underserved residents have now been brought under the insurance net, giving them access to essential health services without the risk of financial ruin.

The total number of enrollees in the Kaduna State Health Insurance Scheme (KADCHMA) grew from 527,303 in 2023 to 639,432 in 2024 — a 21.3% increase. This growth is not just a statistic; it reflects a more inclusive and equitable approach to health governance.

Another silent revolution under Governor Sani has occurred in the medical supply chain. The Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency (KADHSMA) achieved 100% coverage in the distribution of essential medicines to public facilities across the state — a rare feat in Nigeria.

For years, irregular drug supplies undermined healthcare delivery, frustrated patients, and reduced confidence in the public health system. Today, thanks to a digitized and transparent supply chain model, patients in Kaduna are once again finding affordable, quality-assured medicines at government facilities.

Uba Sani understands that sustainable health development requires strong partnerships. His administration continues to collaborate with major development partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has had a longstanding relationship with Kaduna.

Speaking recently at a health media workshop in Kaduna, Dr. Anthony Shamang of the Gates Foundation commended the state government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and called the current initiatives “critical steps towards an inclusive and responsive system.”

Indeed, the Kaduna health sector reforms are supported by multiple partners including ISMPH, EngenderHealth, and CCSI — all working together under the governor’s coordinated leadership.

Understanding the importance of the media in driving public awareness and behavioural change, the Sani-led government has also supported media literacy initiatives across Kaduna, Kano, and Niger states. These programs, coordinated by the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH), aim to train journalists on informed health reporting — empowering them to translate technical data into compelling narratives that drive social change.

As the ISMPH Executive Director, Moji Makanjuola, noted, the media are not just disseminators of information but strategic partners in public health.

In two short years, Governor Uba Sani has redefined what it means to lead with empathy and excellence. By prioritizing health, he is investing not just in hospitals or personnel, but in the well-being of every Kaduna citizen. His reforms, grounded in data, driven by compassion, and executed with discipline, are laying the groundwork for a healthier, more equitable Kaduna.

More than policies, his administration’s achievements are evident in the smiles of new mothers at PHCs, the revived morale among medical professionals, the availability of essential medicines in rural clinics, and the growing trust of citizens in their government.

The governor has made it clear that healthcare is not a luxury; it is a right. And in upholding that right, he is giving Kaduna State a fighting chance — against poverty, disease, and despair.

Abubakar writes from Kaduna State