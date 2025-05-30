Police Kill Notorious Kidnapper in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday said a suspected notorious kidnapper troubling rural communities in the state has been killed.

According to the spokesperson of the police command, the suspect, David Uzoma Kamalu, popularly called M-Kaze, was killed when he engaged operatives at Rumuodogu 1 Community, Emohua Local Government Area of the State.

In the statement signed by Grace Iringe-Koko, the command disclosed that during the fierce gun battle with criminal suspects in the area, M-Kaze was fatally wounded while several other gang members escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

She disclosed that during search at the criminals hideout in the area, one pump-action shotgun, two live cartridges, various local charms believed to be used for protection and intimidation were recovered.

Iringe-Koko stated: “In a daring operation, on May 25, 2025, Operatives from the Rumuji Division of the Rivers State Police Command neutralized a suspected notorious kidnapper and murderer, David Uzoma Kamalu, ‘m’ a.k a. M-Kaze and recovered exhibits in a tactical raid on a suspected criminal hideout in Rumuodogu 1 Community, Emohua Local Government Area.”

“The operation, which commenced at about 01:00a.m was the culmination of days of intensive intelligence gathering, showcasing the command’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge intelligence to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks.

“During the operation, the Police operatives encountered fierce armed resistance from the gang members, leading to an exchange of gunfire. In the ensuing engagement, M-Kaze was neutralized, while several other gang members escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.”

The police spokesperson also revealed that deceased suspect, “M-Kaze, was a high-value target with a notorious reputation for orchestrating heinous crimes against innocent citizens.”

She said: “Due to his egregious crimes and notorious leadership of a kidnapping syndicate, a bounty was placed on M-Kaze’s head by the then Chairman of Emohua LGA and this declaration underscores the significant threats he has posed to the safety and security of the community.”

“He was declared wanted by law enforcement agencies for his involvement in the gruesome murder and beheading of a local security operative popularly called ‘Hunter Commander’, Mr. Alete, in January 2025, and multiple high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies along the East-West Road corridor, terrorizing residents and commuters.”

She added that investigation is currently ongoing on the crime, adding that efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing gang members.

The police PRO, however, urged Rivers residence to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals with gunshot wounds to the nearest security agency, saying that “All recovered items have been meticulously documented as crucial exhibits for further investigation and potential prosecution.”

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Olugbenga Adepoju, reiterated commitment to ensuring public safety and security, and assured the public that efforts will continue to be made to apprehend and bring to justice all perpetrators of crime in the state.