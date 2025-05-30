Okowa, Keyamo, Senators  Attend Delta State’s  Thanksgiving Event

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The thanksgiving and praise day event organised to mark the second year of the administration of the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday in Asaba, was attended by thousands if Deltans, including former governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife Edith, Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN), the three Delta State Senators Joel Onowakpo-Thomas, Ede Dafinone, and ‘Ned Nwoko.

The atmosphere at the Dome Events Centre on Okpanam Road, Asaba, electrified by the various rendetion of traditional Christian gospel and praise songs and energetic dances, was complemented by the large presence of numerous dignitaries and political leaders from the APC and others formerly of the PDP in the state.

Governor Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore, Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme and his wife, Catherine, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, members of the House of Representatives from Delta State and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Elder Omeni Sobotie, Christian ministers and traditional rulers were among dignitaries who graced the special Thanksgiving.

Governor Oborevwori, who could not hide his joy and excitement as he joined others in singing and dancing for several hours, thanked and assured Deltans that even better days were ahead in the remaining half of his term.

He said that the remaining two years of his administration would be marked by continued transformational leadership and development across the state

He expressed optimism that the state’s strategic alliance with the Federal Government being one of the top contributors to the nation’s revenue, would yield even greater dividends for the people of the state.

Governor Oborevwori said: “To the glory of God, this administration has reached the halfway mark of its tenure. These past two years have been focused on consolidating previous achievements, breaking new ground, and creating fresh pathways for the socio-economic advancement of our beloved Delta State.”

“It is our custom in Delta State to return all the glory to God for all He has done; and today, we are here to show our appreciation”.

He highlighted features of the progress made so far by his administration, saying that the state certainly has much to be thankful to God for.

Governor Oborevwori said: “Yesterday, I presented our midterm report to the State House of Assembly. It is a catalogue of progress across all indices of socio-economic development. Indeed, God has been faithful to us.”

“As you know, thanksgiving is an application for more. We need more, and that is why we have come here to give thanks”.

He said: “As we begin the third year of our administration with thanksgiving, I believe God will continue to increase us and grant us our collective desires as a people.

“I am delighted to see our federal lawmakers, federal appointees, and leaders of our great party, the APC, fully represented here today. This gathering reflects the diversity and unity of our state.

“I believe we are more united now than ever, and we shall continue in that unity in Jesus’ name. The faces here today represent the who’s who of Delta State. For the first time in ten years, we are united. To God be the glory.”

Governor Oborevwori urged Deltans to continue praying for the state as it progresses on its path of peace and development.

“We covet your prayers and continued support in our mission to advance Delta State through the MORE Agenda. I assure you all that we will do more, and we will listen to the people more.

“The remaining two years of this administration will be an exciting adventure in transformational leadership. As a major contributor to the national coffers, Delta State deserves and will receive more benefits from the center”, he said.

In his sermon titled, “Giving Thanks and Enduring to Keep the Unity in the Bond of Peace,” based on Ephesians 4:3, the Archbishop of Bendel Province, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Cyril Odutemu, congratulated the governor and the people of Delta State on the second anniversary of the administration.

The clergyman, who described Oborevwori as “a child of destiny”, noted that some people who once doubted or underestimated Oborevwori’s leadership have been converted as witnesses owing to his impressive performance in the last two years.

He cited the successful completion of the Ughelli-Asaba Highway as a project that had further endeared the Governor to the people.

Emphasising the importance of unity and inclusiveness and urged the Governor to maintain close relationships with key stakeholders across the state.

The Archbishop also offered prayers for Governor Oborevwori, asking God to help him fulfill his mandate and for peace and unity to reign in Delta State.