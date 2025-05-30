Okoli: Advanced Mechanisation Technology, Adherence to Global Best Practices Will Transform Agriculture

James Emejo in Abuja





The Chief Executive, AGCOMS International Trading Limited, Chijioke Okoli, has said the country’s exposure to advanced mechanisation technology and adoption of global best practices remained key to transforming the agricultural landscape.

He said despite Nigeria’s current historic low mechanisation level, the strong focus of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on increasing tractor usage increases the prospects and potential for the sector.

He spoke at the annual NAMPO Harvest Day in South Africa, the largest agricultural trade show on the continent.

AGCOMS is Nigeria’s John Deere dealer, delivering tractors, implements, after sales support, and mechanisation solutions tailored to smallholders and commercial farmers alike.

The company, a trade facilitation and agricultural mechanisation firm took the message of optimism about mechanisation of Nigerian agriculture to the 2025 NAMPO, to further spotlight the potential of the sector to global investors.

The current administration is implementing a multiplicity of programmes to boost agricultural mechanisation including the deployment of over 30,000 tractors across the nation over five years, establishment of mechanisation hubs and training of tractor operators and mechanics.

Okoli said, “It’s vital for the world to know that, despite Nigeria’s historic current low mechanisation level, the prospects of the country are bright because of the strong focus of the Tinubu administration on increasing tractor usage in the country. So we have every reason to be optimistic.”

According to him, “The trip was also an opportunity for us to see and learn from cutting edge developments This trip represents more than just attendance—it is a bold statement of our vision.

“We are committed to building the most knowledgeable and forward-thinking team in Africa.

Exposure to advanced mechanisation technology and global best practices is key to transforming our agricultural landscape.”

Widely acknowledged as the most influential event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, the event witnessed a record-breaking 87,191 visitors over four days.

AGCOMS, the authorised dealer of the iconic John Deere brand of agricultural equipment, was represented at the event by a team of 10 key staff led by Okoli.

Also in attendance at the event was a team from Niger State, a state which is in the forefront of mechanisation at the sub-national level.

The state’s delegation was led by the Chief Executive of Niger Foods, Mr. Sammy Adigun.

Meanwhile, ine of the highlights of this year’s exhibition was the historic launch of the John Deere 9RX 830 hp Tractor – adjudged as the most powerful tractor ever introduced in Africa.

It combines massive horsepower, quad-track agility, cutting-edge technology, and operator luxury. It’s designed for elite agricultural operations that demand maximum performance, efficiency, and precision in large-scale fieldwork.

According to a statement, the engineering feat reinforces John Deere’s global leadership in agricultural mechanisation, and AGCOMS is proud to be at the forefront of bringing such advancements to Nigeria.

The AGCOMS delegation engaged with key Original Equipment Manufacturers OEM partners, explored cutting-edge equipment solutions, and deepened relationships critical to Nigeria’s ongoing mechanisation drive.

As part of its commitment to national development, AGCOMS reaffirmed its commitment to empower its workforce, train young professionals, and introduce best-in-class solutions to Nigerian farmers.

The company’s presence at NAMPO also reaffirmed its role as a strategic driver of mechanisation in line with Nigeria’s food security agenda.

With active partnerships at federal and state levels, AGCOMS remains poised to lead the transition from manual farming to modern agriculture.

Organised annually by Grain SA, NAMPO is Africa’s premier platform for agricultural technology, innovation, and partnerships.

The 2025 edition hosted over 750 exhibitors from across the globe, ranging from equipment manufacturers to ag-tech innovators, seed developers, and financial institutions.

With over 80,000 visitors in attendance, the event remains a cornerstone of progress in African agriculture.

AGCOMS is building Nigeria’s largest agricultural equipment assembly and service hub in Abuja, aligned with the federal government’s mechanisation and youth empowerment goals.