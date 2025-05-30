Mbah on Midterm Stewardship: We’re Laying Foundations for Enugu’s Prosperity

•Jim Nwobodo, Arthur Eze, NASS Caucus, others endorse governor

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has declared that his administration is laying the foundations for the state’s prosperity and future, while addressing a mammoth crowd that gathered at Okpara Square, Enugu, to felicitate him on his second anniversary in office on Thursday.

His words: “In just two years, we have begun to rewire the foundation of Enugu State for future promise. We have constructed over 800 kilometers of roads, opening access to farms, markets, industry, schools, and hospitals.

“To date, we have delivered five ultra-modern terminals across the state: Holy Ghost Terminal 1 for interstate travel with a skybridge to Terminal 2; Holy Ghost Terminal 2 for intra-city transport; Gariki Terminal; Abakpa Terminal; and Nsukka Terminal – all ready to be commissioned.

“We have allocated 33 percent of our budget to education alone, surpassing even global benchmarks, because we believe that our future is forged in classrooms. Soon, we will begin the rollout of 260 Smart Green Schools, equipped with digital whiteboards, science labs, and solar-powered experiential learning spaces.

“Alongside this, we are building 260 fully equipped Primary Healthcare Centres across every ward, each designed with staff quarters, solar panels, and clean water. No mother in Enugu should ever again fear childbirth due to distance or neglect.”

Governor Mbah noted that security remained the foundation of all progress, and said his government had “launched a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, deploying 150 AI-enabled security patrol vehicles, and witnessed the decline in violent crime, making it possible again for citizens to travel, trade, and sleep in peace.”

On the side of the economy, he said: “We’ve increased our internally generated revenue (IGR) by over 600 per cent, revived moribund assets, launched investment drives, and improved our ease of doing business while laying the groundwork for agro-industrial systems that will feed, employ, and empower our people.

“We have equally created 300,000 hectares of landbank to be leased to large scale commercial farmers, while establishing 200 hectares of Farm Estate in all the 260 wards in the state to scale up agricultural production across the value chain, both for export and the local market.

“We didn’t stop there. We completed the Enugu International Conference Centre, giving our state a place on the global stage. We launched Enugu Air, a bold venture that will transform Enugu into a globally-connected economic powerhouse.

“We have conceived a radical overhaul of our transport system, procuring 200 CNG buses and 2,000 city taxis. Our ticketing technology will significantly reduce transport costs for families,” he added.

He also highlighted the state’s investments in tourism, among others, noting however, that all those were “just the beginning of the story,” given his plans for the state.

Speaking, a former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, said Mbah had done well in building and transforming the state.

“What I can tell you today is that no other state has done what Enugu has done. For me, you are going to continue to be our governor. Everyone knows you are doing well,” he stated.

Also speaking, business mogul, Engr. Arthur Eze, described Mbah as God’s gift to Igbo land and Nigeria, saying no one could stop his re-election.

“God is a wonderful God. He brought your son, Peter Mbah to change Igbo land. When I came into the city, from Airport to the city, I noticed he has changed the whole Enugu,” Eze said.

The Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Ugwu and Hon. Nnoli Nnaji of the House of Representatives, pledged their continued cooperation with the governor.

Speaking on behalf of returnees to the Peoples Democratic Party, former governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, and LP chieftains, vowed to work for the success of the Mbah administration.

“On behalf of the members of the National Assembly, State House of Assembly, who have joined us back in PDP, we commit ourselves once again to PDP and the ideals of the party. We stand and will fight for the PDP, and for our governor to the end,” he said. Governor Mbah’s second anniversary was also marked with a holy mass at the Government House Chapel