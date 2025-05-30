Heroes in Orange: How Glo Foundation Feted, Empowered LAWMA Sweepers to Day of “Rest and Relaxation”

They are often seen but rarely acknowledged—the men and women in bright orange uniforms who rise before dawn to sweep the streets and keep our cities clean. But for once, the roles were recently reversed. The Glo Foundation turned the spotlight on over 1,000 of these unsung heroes, treating them to a day filled with laughter, music, games, and well-deserved recognition. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that it wasn’t just about celebration because it came with the promise of a skills training programme as a powerful reminder that every worker deserves to be seen, valued, and empowered

In a rare but heartwarming departure from their daily routine, over 1,000 sanitation workers from across Lagos State swapped their sweeping brooms and early morning shifts for music, laughter, games and gifts, as the Glo Foundation hosted a “Rest and Relaxation Day” in their honour.

Held at the headquarters of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in Ijora Olopa, the event was not just a chance for workers to unwind—it was a public recognition of their tireless work to keep Africa’s most populous city clean, often under hazardous and thankless conditions.

From impromptu dance competitions to prize raffles and heartfelt speeches, the atmosphere was festive and deeply moving.

“Our Real Heroes” – Glo Foundation Speaks

“Today is about celebrating our mummies and daddies. You are our real heroes,” said Mrs Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Glo Foundation, in her tribute to the workers. “The amazing energy you are devoting in your line of duty on a daily basis is worth celebrating.”

She noted that the Foundation, which is the social responsibility arm of telecoms giant Globacom, had chosen to honour the sweepers for the invaluable service they render, even at great personal risk. “We recognise the hazards you face from drivers who don’t appreciate you and are sometimes impatient while you are by the roadside sweeping. It is the reason we are here today—to let you know how much we value you.”

Empowering the Future

Beyond the festivities, there was an important announcement. Mrs Mofe-Damijo revealed that Glo Foundation would be launching a four-week skills acquisition programme for 200 sweepers or their dependants. The initiative will cover vocational skills such as hairdressing, bead making, fashion design, barbing and digital training in areas like social media management and e-commerce.

“This is not just a party; it’s an opportunity to build for the future,” she explained. “We want to equip you with skills that can give you financial stability and options beyond the roads you sweep.”

A Worthy Collaboration

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, commended the initiative, describing it as both timely and thoughtful. “This gesture falls squarely within the frame of the THEMES+ agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration, which prioritises health and wellness of the people,” he said. “We thank the Glo Foundation for the kind gesture and encouragement.”

Dr Gbadegesin also praised the upcoming empowerment programme. “When you teach a man to fish, you have succeeded in feeding him for the rest of his life. That is exactly what Glo Foundation is set to achieve with that programme.”

A Day to Remember

As music filled the air and the workers danced in their brightly coloured orange uniforms, personal stories of resilience and hope began to emerge.

Aniekwe Rejoice Ifeoma, a Lagos-born sweeper, shared how working with LAWMA had helped her grow. “I’m currently training to be computer literate,” she said proudly. “During my free time, I sell zobo and tigernut drinks to earn extra income. I appreciate Globacom for this opportunity to rest and enjoy myself today.”

For Awolaja Esther, who has been sweeping the streets of Ikorodu for the past 15 years, the job has been more than just a livelihood—it’s been a lifeline. “I’ve used this job to support two children through university,” she shared. “Today means a lot. I thank Globacom for recognising us.”

Excitement peaked during the raffle draw segment of the event. Madam Dorcas Adeniji, from Oshodi, was visibly overwhelmed with joy after winning a grinding machine. “I can’t believe it,” she exclaimed, dancing with infectious energy.

Mrs Adewusi Bisola from Alakuko, who won an inverter microwave oven, was all smiles as her friends surged forward in celebration. Ige Sadatu, who received a sewing machine, said simply, “Thank you, Globacom. This means a lot to me.”

Community and Corporate Bonding

The event was graced by community leaders and senior officials from both LAWMA and the Glo Foundation, including the Bobakeye of Ijora, Iganmu & Apapa Kingdom, Prince Adekemi Ojora. All took part in the activities, mingling freely with the sanitation workers in a rare show of corporate-community bonding.

Iyabo Joseph, one of the sweepers, summed up the spirit of the day. “It’s been a while since I’ve had this much fun. I am truly grateful to LAWMA and the Glo Foundation for organising this amazing event.”

Her colleague, Lateefat Alabi, added, “This has motivated me to keep doing my job diligently. It feels good to be appreciated.”

As the sun set over the LAWMA headquarters and the music faded, what lingered was not just the sound of laughter or the sight of jubilant workers—it was a profound sense of belonging.

For once, the spotlight shone brightly on those who work quietly in the background, sweeping the streets of Lagos, one corner at a time.

Quote

The amazing energy you are devoting in your line of duty on a daily basis is worth celebrating… We recognise the hazards you face from drivers who don’t appreciate you and are sometimes impatient while you are by the roadside sweeping. It is the reason we are here today—to let you know how much we value you