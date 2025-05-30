Heineken Lights up Champions League Final Night Across Nigeria

As football fans around the globe count down to the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Heineken is bringing the excitement closer home to Nigerians.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the premium beer brand will host a series of vibrant viewing experiences across Nigeria, turning the final into a night of football, fun, and festivity.

Tagged ‘On Night, One Game, and One Epic Experience,’ the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, leads the pack for a special viewing experience, with stylish Terraform Lounge in Lekki, as well as lively places like Rhapsody’s and Bheerhugz in Ikeja, Lagos.

“Fans will enjoy the final in a festive atmosphere. Casper & Gambini, as well as Ghosts & Spirit Lounge in Abule Egba, are also pencilled for the electrifying atmosphere,” observed Nigerian Breweries Plc officials.

Other cities are also in for a treat. In Abuja, the luxurious Transcorp Hilton will be buzzing. “Port Harcourt fans can gather at Piano Lounge and Lesuuka NightClub. Football lovers in Benin City can head to 130 Degrees, while those in Asaba can join the fun at Best Western Elomaz Hotel. Aba will be rocking at Oris Bar and Lounge, Enugu fans can enjoy the game at David’s Hill, and Jos residents will gather at Jos Park City.”

At these locations, Heineken has promised that it is going beyond just showing the match. “Guests will enjoy good music from top DJs, tasty food, and refreshing Heineken beer. There will also be fun games, exciting giveaways, and a chance to win special prizes. It’s all part of Heineken’s mission to create a Champions League night that fans won’t forget.”

This activation is part of Heineken’s global “Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans” campaign, which celebrates the true spirit of football lovers who bring passion, loyalty, and energy to every match, win or lose.

The Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries, Maria Shadeko, says Heineken is proud to honour these fans as well as the brand’s loyal consumers. “This year’s UEFA Champions League final is not just a match—it’s a cultural moment. We’re blending world-class football with unforgettable local experiences. Through our activities, we’re celebrating the real hardcore fans—the ones who make the game magical from wherever they are,” she said.

The final promises to deliver high drama on the pitch as well. Inter Milan arrives in Munich after a standout campaign. They conceded just one goal during the group stage, qualified directly for the round of 16, and knocked out Feyenoord before eliminating Bayern Munich—spoiling the German champions’ dream of a home final.

Their semi-final clash against FC Barcelona was a classic, with a 3-3 first-leg draw followed by a gripping 4-3 extra-time win in Milan. Now, Inter face PSG, who are eager to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time.

As fans prepare for the big night, Heineken invites them to join the celebration and experience the final in style.