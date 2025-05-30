Heavy Flood Wreak Havoc in Niger Community

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than 21 people are reported to have been killed by flash flood which accompanied 8 hours of heavy rains in Mokwa local government of Niger state.

The flood also submerged 50 residential houses in the communities and displaced many inhabitants.

The communities mostly ravaged by the flood on Wednesday night are Angwan Hausawa,and Tiffin Maza.

According to a report from the area, a woman and her two children rescued from the flood are receiving treatment at the Mokwa General Hospital.

The DIrector General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah when contacted confirmed the story.

Alhaji Baba Arah said his men and volunteers were still on search and rescue operations in the affected communities adding that 10 people are believed to be missing as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile as a result of serious storm that accompanied heavy rainfall in Minna several solar powered street light were destroyed on Wednesday night.