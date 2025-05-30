From Tragedy to Healing: Rukubi Community Welcomes New Clinic Built by Nigerian Air Force

Chiemelie Ezeobi

What was a day of sorrow has become a story of restoration for the people of Rukubi in Nasarawa State.

On 24 January 2023, a mistaken airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) brought devastation to this quiet farming community.

More than a year later, hope has returned in the form of a newly built clinic — a symbol of healing, accountability, and renewed trust.

Commissioned by the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, on behalf of the NAF, the community clinic was officially opened during a solemn but meaningful ceremony.

The facility stands not only as a practical investment in public health but also as a gesture of restitution.

For the families affected by the tragedy, the clinic is more than bricks and mortar. It represents a long-overdue effort to acknowledge their pain and offer a path forward.

“It is in fulfilment of our promise to make amends that the Nigerian Air Force decided to construct this clinic,” said Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Chief of Civil Military Relations, who represented the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, at the event.

“Our intention is to bring healthcare closer to the people of Rukubi and contribute to rebuilding trust.”

Beyond healthcare, the message was clear: the military recognises its responsibility not just to defend the nation, but to protect the people within it.

“Our constitutional mandate remains the protection of Nigeria’s territorial integrity from the air and the security of all citizens,” Air Marshal Abubakar stated.

“However, we are also deeply conscious of our duty to the communities in which we operate… When errors occur—as they sadly did here—it is our responsibility to acknowledge them, learn from them, and take meaningful steps to reduce their impact and prevent recurrence.”

Governor Sule, in his remarks, praised the Nigerian Air Force for not turning away from its mistake, but instead choosing to engage with the community with humility and compassion.

“This clinic is not merely a physical structure. It is a symbol of empathy, accountability, and a renewed partnership between the Nigerian Air Force and the people of Nasarawa State.”

The ceremony ended with prayers for peace, unity, and continued commitment to protecting civilian lives. As the clinic begins to serve the community, it does so not just as a health centre, but as a memorial — and a promise.

From the ashes of tragedy, Rukubi now stands with a new foundation: one built on care, dialogue, and hope.