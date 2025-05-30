Firm Unveils Cooling Platform to Curb Food, Medical Waste, Pollution

Sunday Ehigiator

In a bold response to Nigeria’s food preservation crisis and growing climate challenges, KoolBox, an energy tech company, has launched KoolBuy, an innovative platform that empowers households and small businesses to access solar-powered refrigeration solutions through flexible, installment-based financing.

The groundbreaking platform unveiled at an event held yesterday in Lagos, offers three key options, exchange old electricity-powered refrigerators for solar models, convert existing units using plug-and-play solar technology, or purchase new solar refrigerators with a down payment as low as 10 per cent.

Hosted by popular skit maker and comedian Layi Wasabi, the event spotlighted how KoolBuy aims to eliminate food spoilage, reduce carbon emissions, and expand clean energy access across Nigeria, especially in underserved communities.

In his address, the Chief Executive Officer of KoolBox, Mr. Ayoola Dominic noted that, “No one should be left without refrigeration. Cooling used to be a luxury. Today, it’s a right, and KoolBuy is making that a reality.”

According to Dominic, Sub-Saharan Africa loses over 40 per cent of its food due to a lack of refrigeration, while the region’s cold storage access remains a dismal 17 per cent, compared to over 90 per cent in developed countries.

He further highlighted the alarming medical waste situation in Nigeria, with estimates ranging between 13 to 632.5 grams per person daily, citing data from the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute.

“This is not just about convenience, it’s about survival. Lack of cooling destroys medicine, accelerates food waste, and contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions,” Dominic emphasized. “By solving the cooling problem, we are directly fighting climate change.”

Also speaking about the platform, KoolBox’s Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Deborah Gael, noted that, “Imagine running your frozen food business without spending a naira on petrol. That’s the freedom we’re offering. We’re giving Nigerians access to modern refrigeration without the burdens of fuel or unreliable electricity.