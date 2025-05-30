Fintiri Breaks Ground for International Conference, Events Centre in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has broken ground for the construction of an ultra-modern International Conference and Events Centre in Yola, the state capital.

Fintiri, while addressing the citizens at the state secretariat, the venue of ultra -modern international conference and event centre said the centre, when completed, would boast state-of-the-art facilities, including galleries, mini halls, administrative offices, restaurant, tea-room, and outdoor sitting arrangements. Governor Fintiri said the Centre would attract patronage across the country and internationally, opening up the state for investment and tourism. He noted that the project represents a bold and strategic effort to build the Adamawa State of the future today, maximising the hospitality and tourism sector potential by positioning the state well and ready for the MICE industry.

The governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, citing the construction of roads, rural electrification projects, and public facility upgrades.

He also mentioned the state’s improved Ease of Doing Business score, Internally Generated Revenue growth, and fiscal discipline.

Fintiri emphasized that his administration is matching its words with actions, citing the state’s improved infrastructure, including the best and most convenient road network in the country relative to its size.

He expressed optimism that the Centre would transform the state into a commercial hub, prompting development in surrounding towns and villages.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s achievements in education and healthcare, including improved performance in national examinations, free basic education, and the establishment of the State Health Insurance Scheme.

He reassured the people of Adamawa State of his administration’s commitment to delivering good governance and dividends of democracy.