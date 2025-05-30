FG Begins Deployment of CNG-powered Vehicles in 20 Varsities

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government yesterday began the deployment of Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses to Nigerian universities, beginning with the University of Abuja, as part of efforts to cushion the high cost of transportation and promote cleaner energy use on campuses.

The project, tagged CNG-SPROUT, is in the first phase and is expected to be replicated across 20 federal universities nationwide. SPROUT stands for Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation.

Performing the commissioning, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the initiative as a timely response to Nigeria’s energy transition and economic realities.

“I hereby commission the Project CNG-Sprout buses for deployment to university campuses across the country. May they serve as vehicles not just of transport, but of hope, relief, and national progress,” he said.

He explained that the initiative was designed to provide immediate palliative relief to students while also aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s broader commitment to energy affordability, environmental responsibility, and transport sector reform.

“As we navigate energy reforms and shift towards cleaner fuels, cushioning the impact on vulnerable populations, particularly students, remains a key national priority,” Ekpo said.

The project is being implemented through the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) in partnership with FEMADEC Energy Limited, which was commended for completing the first phase of deployment on schedule.

The minister added that the rollout of CNG buses was only the beginning of a wider plan to revolutionise Nigeria’s public transportation system.

“In the coming months, we will be unveiling further incentives for CNG vehicle conversion, expanding refuelling infrastructure, and supporting local assembly and innovation in the CNG value chain. This is not just a transport solution, it is a jobs and industrialisation pathway,” he said.

In his remarks, the MDGIF Managing Director, Oluwole Adama, applauded the President for providing what he termed clear “executive steer” through initiatives such as the Executive Order 40 and the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PCNGI).

He noted that the rollout of CNG refuelling infrastructure in 20 universities was no small feat, given the time constraints and resource demands.

“As we unveil the first four facilities, here in Abuja, we must congratulate FEMADEC for delivering under pressure and against tight timelines,” Adama said.

He assured that the MDGIF would continue to invest prudently in projects that increase domestic natural gas consumption and encourage economic growth through strategic infrastructure development.

Also speaking, the PCNGI Chief Executive Officer, Michael Oluwagbemi, said the launch signified the fulfilment of Tinubu’s post-inauguration pledge to deploy CNG buses, particularly to tertiary institutions.

“Through this partnership, we are delivering more than just buses and tricycles. We are delivering hope, innovation, and a future-forward solution to the mobility and energy challenges facing our academic communities,” Oluwagbemi said.

He added that the government was building not only a cleaner transport alternative, but also an ecosystem that supports innovation and creates economic opportunity.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, commended President Bola Tinubu for his initiatives aimed at improving the lives of students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, notably the provision of free WiFi and solar power projects, as well as the SPROUT programme.

Alausa praised the initiative, saying it would transform the education system in Nigeria. He also lauded Ekpo for driving the waste-to-wealth initiative in the gas sector and urged Nigerians to be patient as the initiatives continue to unfold.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Patricia Lar, said students and staff will benefit from cheaper transport options, both on and off campus, as they transition from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to those running on the more affordable CNG.

Lar revealed that the university has already received five 18-seater buses and several tricycles powered by CNG.

Managing Director of FEMADEC, Fola Akinola, described it as an integrated project that goes beyond just providing buses and tricycles. The programme, Akinola said, includes a gas curriculum that will enable students to work on CNG technology and develop skills in conversion kits, among others.