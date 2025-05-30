Chelle Admits Super Eagles Lost Steam in the Clash with Ghana

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Sekou Chelle, has admitted that the senior Nigerian team got exhausted in the second half of the Unity Cup tournament clash with Ghana’s Black Stars in London.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London to qualify to play Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz in the final of the invitational game.

Eagles lost steam to meet the pace with which they started the first stanza in the second half to warrant some Nigerian fans expressing worries over the team.

But in an interview on NFF Media, the Head Coach insisted that his team’s aggressive pressing game in the first half took a toll on the players physicality.

My philosophy is (that) I want to make some high pressure on the pitch, but the system is very difficult for the players,” Chelle said at the post-match press conference.

“My dream is that I want my team to keep up the high pressure for 90 minutes. But I think it is impossible. So we need to work and improve,” began the Franco-Malian gaffer.

Despite the fact that Eagles escaped with the 2-1 victory, fans point at the similarity between the game in London and Nigeria’s disappointing draw against Zimbabwe during their last World Cup qualifier in Uyo. Eagles faded late in the game after taking the lead.

Chelle however remains unfazed, insisting that with more time and consistent training sessions, his players will adapt better to his style and become more resilient in the latter stages of matches.

“Since I’ve been the coach of this team, I’ve had maybe seven or eight training sessions. We have played three games — two wins and one draw. We need to improve. We need to work. The players need to know what I want,” he said.

“I think we made a great first half and in the second half we were tired. My guys, I’m so proud of them because they fight. It was difficult, but I see that they deserve — we deserve — the victory.”

Eagles raced to a 2-0 lead courtesy of a smart finish from Cyriel Dessers — his third international goal — and an own goal by Ghana’s Razak Simpson off Semi Ajayi’s beautiful header.

Nigeria’s win over their eternal rivals sees Eagles advance to the final of the 2025 Unity Cup, where they will face Jamaica. The Reggae Boyz booked their spot with a thrilling 3-2 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the other semi-final.

The final promises to be a fitting climax to the friendly tournament in London, with Chelle’s young side looking to crown their progress with silverware