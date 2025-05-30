Cardoso Named Central Bank Governor of the Year

James Emejo in Abuja





Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has been named the Central Bank Governor of the Year by African Banker magazine.

The award was presented at the 2025 African Banker Awards Gala, held on Wednesday, May 28, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The event organisers recognised Cardoso’s “bold and strategic” leadership in steering monetary and regulatory reforms that had restored stability and confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

In a statement, the Awards Committee praised the CBN under Cardoso for implementing key policy measures aimed at stabilising the naira, improving transparency in the foreign exchange market, and re-establishing policy credibility.

The committee also stated that the efforts had laid the groundwork for long-term macroeconomic resilience and renewed investor confidence.

Adviser to the CBN Governor on Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Communication, Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, accepted the award on Cardoso’s behalf.

Balonwu was accompanied on stage by the bank’s Director, Monetary Policy Department, Dr. Victor Oboh, and Director of Banking Supervision Department, Dr. Olubukola Akinwumi.

They were later joined by a member of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Dr. Aloysius Ordu.

According to the organisers, “The award reflects the committee’s recognition of Governor Cardoso’s recent achievements and the central bank’s critical role in addressing market imbalances and repositioning the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth.”

Now in its 19th year, African Banker Awards are organised by African Banker magazine with the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group as its official patron.

The annual event draws senior figures from government, banking, and development finance institutions across the continent to celebrate excellence in African finance.