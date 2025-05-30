Be Innovative, Competitive for National Devt, ex-HoSF Charges Varsities

A former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, has urged universities in Nigeria to be innovative and competitive to remain relevant and engender national development.

Afolabi made the call during the 2025 Faculty Lecture in honour of Prof. Olu Odeyemi organised by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The programme, which had the theme, ‘Legacies in Microbiology – Honouring Professor Olu Odeyemi’s Impeccable Contributions to Science, Technology, and Society’, was held at the African Centre of Excellence Conference Hall of the institution.

The late Odeyemi, the pioneer Rector of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Osun State, and a retired scholar from the department of Microbiology of OAU, died on March 6, 2025.

The former HoSF, who was the chairman on the occasion, emphasised that universities must be creative and be solution providers to remain relevant.

He stated that if universities dreamt wisdom and solutions, they would be relevant, stressing that innovation, funding, competition, and good governance are key to that.

Noting that that was what the late Odeyemi represented, Afolabi said: “There are three critical components for a university to survive, not only for today but for the 22nd century. One is funding. The second is innovation and the third is good governance. Money is the problem anywhere anytime but you can secure your funding by being innovative and creative, ensuring good governance. Everyone will partake and they will trust the system. Universities are competitive enough because you can see that a lot of the things that the government does, and even the financial community, they hardly go there for solutions. They have to demonstrate that they have capacity to solve problems.”

“If universities dream of wisdom and solutions, they will be relevant. We must continue to create new things. Prof. Odeyemi was a trailblazer. Innovation and good governance is what we are celebrating today. That is what Prof. Odeyemi represented.”

The guest lecturer, Prof. Oladele Ogunseitan from the University of California, the United States, said Odeyemi’s commitment to the highest principles of environmental stewardship influenced a lot of people, including him.

Ogunseitan said: “Prof. Olu Odeyemi’s commitment to the highest principles of environmental stewardship has also influenced me to continue to seek opportunities for working across sectors to ensure that the results of my research help create, implement, and sustain meaningful progress for the health of people and the integrity of the ecosystem that sustain inhabited communities.”

“As a researcher, teacher, mentor, public advocate for science, professorial colleague, and academic administrator, Prof. Odeyemi’s legacy continues to inspire and influence the next generation of scholars.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, described Odeyemi as an icon, and father who had set a framework for others to follow.

Also, the Dean of the Faculty of Science, Prof. Adeyinka Adesina, said Odeyemi was an accomplished microbiologist, whose life was characterised by excellence. He described him as a beacon, mentor, and legend.

In her goodwill message, the Head of Department of Microbiology, Prof. Nkem Torimiro, said Prof. Odeyemi had done fantastically well for Nigeria.

One of the sons of the late professor, Kunle Odeyemi, said his late father was sent by God on a mission as if he knew that his time was short.

He noted that his father was a rare breed whose impact was profound.