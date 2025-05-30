ANST Concludes Five-month Training in Software Testing

In a landmark moment for Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, the Association of Nigerian Software Testers (ANST) has announced the graduation of its inaugural cohort from a five-month intensive software training program, a milestone in its continued mission to build world-class software quality assurance professionals in Africa.

The program which was held in Lagos, Nigeria, saw ANST, a non-profit professional body, who has been at the forefront of advancing the software testing profession in Nigeria continue on its mandate to raise awareness about the importance of software testing in delivering high-quality digital solutions, the association advocates for the professional rights, visibility, and continuing development of software testers. Through initiatives in policy engagement, training, community building, and harmonized pay scales, ANST continues to be a vital force in Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

It’s just concluded training program, launched in January 2025, drew 180 applicants across two learning tracks the Beginner Path (Emergence Team) and the Intermediate Path. The structured, live-instruction model spanned 11 robust modules, covering critical aspects such as Fundamentals of Software Testing, API Testing, Performance Testing, Web and Mobile Automation, Security Testing, Database Management, and Programming.

⁠“The ANST played a significant role in my professional career as a young software tester. It provided me with exposure to a network of great professionals and a continuous opportunity to learn. Today, it’s an honour to have conceived, designed, and led this bootcamp that has empowered many others. This graduation ceremony is a testament to the grit and resilience of our faculty and students” said Udeme Jalekun, Director of Professional Development and Training for ANST.