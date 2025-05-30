Akpabio: President Tinubu Has Provided Transformative Leadership Within Two Years

•Senate panel hails president for approving more varsities

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, commended President Bola Tinubu for restoring the hope of Nigerians for a viable and sustainable nation through transformative and courageous leadership. Akpabio stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, in Abuja.

He congratulated Tinubu on his second anniversary in office, saying the president has placed Nigeria on a solid developmental pedestal, using the Renewed Hope Agenda as his policy thrust.

The senate president said, “Today, May 29, 2025, marks the second year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Senate, the entire National Assembly, my family and constituents, I extend my warmest and profound congratulations to a visionary, courageous and transformative leader, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this milestone.

“I commend President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is gradually revitalising our economy, improving the lives of Nigerians, rekindling hope in our people and building a brighter and prosperous future for our nation.

“Your drive and obsession to giving every section of the country a sense of belonging has clearly been demonstrated in the creation of development commissions in all the geopolitical zones. This is unprecedented in the annals of our nationhood.

“The level of infrastructure development as enunciated in the monumental ongoing projects across the country such as the Lagos- Calabar Coastal High way, the Lagos- Maiduguri are testaments to your leadership signature and development conscious pedigree.”

The statement added, “The economic reforms are gradually turning Nigeria into the preferred business destination of local and foreign investors; with the naira making a strong rebound couple with your ambitious and purposeful fiscal policies.

“Mr. President, your achievements in the area of security are wholesome and commendable. In the last two years, the Nigerian Armed Forces have taken the war against insurgency to the door step of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements and the results are obvious and positive.

“No wonder, you have received torrents of endorsements to return to office in 2027 just two years into your first tenure. These endorsements are certainly not a fluke but founded on verifiable performance in good governance and delivery on campaign promises and undiluted national consciousness.”

Meanwhile, the senate, through its Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, commended Tinubu for approving the establishment of more federal universities in the country.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Muntari Dandutse, gave the commendation during a public hearing on three crucial bills for the establishment and amendment of some federal institutions across the country.

The bills included A bill to provide for the upgrade of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, to the Federal University of Technology, Asaba, Delta.

The other two were the Federal College of Education (Special), Karaye, Kano State (Establishment) Bill and Federal University of Education, Gumel, Jigawa (Establishment) Bill.

Dandutse said, “I want to sincerely appreciate the president for his efforts in moving the educational sector forward in this country.”