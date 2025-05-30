Address Sea Blindness, Harness Blue Economy, Chief of Naval Staff Charges IMION at Inauguration of Remodelled  Administrative Block, Auditorium

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, has called for urgent action to tackle “sea blindness” in Nigeria—a widespread lack of awareness about maritime affairs that hampers national development.

Speaking during the inauguration of the remodelled administrative block and auditorium at the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) in Apapa, Lagos, Ogalla stressed that unlocking the full potential of the blue economy begins with knowledge which IMION has.

The event, held at IMION’s headquarters in Apapa, Lagos, brought together key stakeholders from Nigeria’s maritime and security sectors, underscoring the Institute’s growing relevance in national and regional ocean governance.

In his welcoming address, the Director General of IMION, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia (Rtd), hailed the occasion as a landmark in the Institute’s evolution into a premier centre for maritime education, research, and strategic thought.

“This ceremony is not merely about infrastructure,” Rear Admiral Udofia stated.

“It is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to excellence, professionalism, and the strategic vision of fostering knowledge-based leadership in the maritime sector. The remodelled facilities will serve as a hub for policy dialogue, interdisciplinary research, and collaboration.”

He reiterated IMION’s founding mission: to serve as a strategic think tank established by the Nigerian Navy on 1 June 2024, with a focus on maritime security, hydrography, law enforcement, and ocean governance.

Admiral Udofia also expressed deep appreciation to Vice Admiral Ogalla for his continued support and forward-looking leadership, which he credited as instrumental to IMION’s rapid development.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla, commended the Institute’s progress within its first year of operation, describing the transformation of its facilities as both impressive and emblematic of a broader ambition.

“It is just one year since this Institute was established, and the achievements so far are remarkable,” he said.

“The remodelled structures we are commissioning today represent far more than physical transformation—they reflect our collective commitment to building a knowledge-driven maritime system capable of unlocking Nigeria’s blue economy potential.”

Vice Admiral Ogalla emphasised the urgent need to address “sea blindness”—a widespread lack of public and policy-level awareness of maritime affairs. He underscored IMION’s role in filling this knowledge gap through education, capacity building, and strategic thought leadership.

“The first step to harnessing our blue economy is knowledge. You cannot exploit what you do not understand,” he noted.

“This Institute is designed to provide that knowledge—and it is already rising to the challenge.”

The Naval Chief reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to sustained investment in the Institute, announcing future plans including the development of a digital library and advanced learning facilities.

He concluded with a message to the IMION staff and management:“History will remember you as the pioneer team of this great institution. The work you do today will shape the legacy and future of maritime innovation and education in Nigeria.”

Since its inception as a strategic initiative of the Nigerian Navy, IMION has positioned itself as a national resource and continental beacon for maritime innovation, research, and governance.

With its newly upgraded infrastructure, the Institute is now even better equipped to lead conversations and policies that will shape Africa’s maritime future.