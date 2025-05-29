WGC: Nigeria’s KGG Hub Wins IGUs Prestigious Regional Gas Award

Ejiofor Alike

The Kwale Gas Gathering (KGG) hub, located in Kwale, Delta State, earned Nigeria the Regional Gas Award for Africa by the International Gas Union (IGU) at the just-concluded World Gas Congress (WGC) held in Beijing, China.

The 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025) in China was the premier gathering of the global gas and energy industry, hosted by the International Gas Union (lGU). IGU represents over 90 per cent of the global natural gas production and consumption market.

The technical paper describing the KGG project, which offers a commercial solution for eliminating flare gas at oil production hubs in the OML 56 cluster area of Delta State, kept the Nigerian flag flying on the awards podium at the global arena.

Chief Executive Officer of Xenergi Limited, a Nigerian gas-processing company, Mr Emeka Ene, received the award on behalf of the team that developed the technical submission, comprising Ene, Debo Fagbami, Kingsley Idedevbo, James Ogunleye, and Sahhed Hammed.

It was a big moment for the Nigerian delegation, which was led to the event by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo; the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, NNPC Ltd., Mr Olalekan Ogunleye; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed; Director of the Decade of Gas (DOS) office, Mr Ed Ubong, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Mr Aka Nwokedi.

Receiving the award, Ene recognised and commended the multidisciplinary technical team that delivered the project and appreciated the Nigerian government and its agencies in the petroleum industry for providing the enabling environment for indigenous companies to demonstrate their various capabilities in resolving the petroleum industry’s operating challenges.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for giving the ‘Decade of Gas’ programme a substantial boost.