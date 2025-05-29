UK Restates Commitment to Stronger Ties With Nigeria

The United Kingdom has said it is committed to fostering stronger international ties with Nigeria to ensure democratic and economic development.

UK’s Minister for Africa at Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), Lord Ray Collins, gave the assurance in Abuja on Thursday, when he visited the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Collins affirmed UK’s interest in Nigeria’s democratic and economic development, saying: “I am here to cement strong partnership on economic growth, creating a win-win relationship and increasing the welfare of our people together.”

The minister, who reiterated UK’s passion for Nigeria’s development, reassured of the country’s interest in supporting democracy in Nigeria.

Responding, Kalu described the visit as a significant reaffirmation of the enduring relationship between the UK and Nigeria which was founded on mutual respect and shared commitment to democratic values.

He said that the two nations have a shared value of remaining committed to fostering societies that provide opportunities for all citizens.

“Our association is underpinned by a commitment to democracy, justice and the inherent dignity of all individuals.

“Your visit occurs at a critical juncture in global affairs.

“International political dynamics are evolving rapidly, climate change presents a substantial threat, and issues of conflict, displacement, as well as extremism require concerted international attention,” he said.

Kalu expressed the need for robust solidarity and collaborative action among nations, calling for enhanced parliamentary cooperation and evidence-based policy.

He said that Nigeria, with a population exceeding 230 million, has become Africa’s largest economy.

According to him, Nigeria’s economy demonstrates a growth rate of 3.4 per cent in 2024, marking the highest in a decade.

Kalu said that bilateral trade between both countries in total trade in goods and services amounted to 7.2 billion pounds at the end of 2024.

“Within this, total UK exports to Nigeria were 5.3 billion pounds, an increase of 3.2 per cent compared to the previous year, while total UK imports from Nigeria stood at 1.9 billion pounds. This indicates a trade surplus of 3.4 billion pounds for the UK,” Kalu said.

He commended the UK government for signing the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), aimed at strengthening ties in legal services, financial technology and renewable energy.

Kalu also commended the UK for assisting over four million Nigerians in adopting sustainable agricultural practices and transitioning renewable energy. (NAN)