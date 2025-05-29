Tinubu’s Government Has Failed the People, Atiku Abubakar Declares

•Says it’s the most incompetent, disconnected, and anti-people in nation’s history

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, scored the administration of President Bola Tinubu low, after spending two years in office, saying his government has failed the people.

But the coalition of opposition against the reelection of Tinubu appears to be in dilemma over the choice of political party to use as the vehicle for the 2027 general election.

This was as the Anambra State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr John Nwosu, has said only the coalition could save Nigeria, adding it was the primary reason some political actors were coming together to rescue the nation from bad governance.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku, who said, the opposition coalition members would not be silenced, and that they would reject any attempt at a one party state, dismissed the administration as the most incompetent, disconnected, and anti-people in nation’s history.

‘’In just two years, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has proven to be one of the most incompetent, disconnected, and anti-people governments in Nigeria’s democratic history.

“No previous administration has inflicted this level of hardship on the masses while showing such disregard for transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership,’’ he said.

While assessing the administration further, he said, ‘’This government has not only deepened poverty across the country, but it has also set new records in wasteful public spending.

‘’At a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling to survive, government officials are living in excess and approving budgets that benefit the elite at the expense of the common man.

“It is sad that apart from being the poverty capital of the world, Nigeria has under this administration emerged the capital of malnourished children in Africa, having beaten Sudan, a nation that is at war.

“According to the Global Hunger Index 2024, our country is one of the most affected by hunger and malnutrition, occupying the 18th position,’’ he stressed.

The former vice president stated that, ‘’Policy after policy under this administration has targeted the poor while providing relief and advantage to the rich. ‘’From healthcare to education to identity management and basic public services, Nigerians are now faced with class-based systems where the wealthy enjoy VIP treatment, and the rest are left behind’.

‘’Just two weeks ago, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) hiked its fees by 75%, introducing VIP protocols for services that should be a basic right of citizenship.

“In education, public university fees have been raised far beyond the reach of poor families, with no adequate support mechanisms in place,’’ he stated.

Even more troubling, he aid, was the scale of borrowing under this government, adding that, ‘’When President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, Nigeria’s total public debt stood at approximately N49 trillion.

“In just two years, that figure has skyrocketed to N144 trillion — a 150% increase — with more foreign loans now being requested, which could push the debt to N183 trillion.’’

He explained further that, ‘’While the federal government racks up debt, state governments have shown more discipline, reducing their debt levels from N5.86 trillion to N3.97 trillion.

‘’The implication is clear: the federal government, under Tinubu, is the primary driver of Nigeria’s current debt crisis.’’

Atiku explained that, ‘’President Tinubu’s justification — that new borrowing is needed to fund the 2025 budget and soften the impact of fuel subsidy removal — is both weak and dishonest. It was the reckless and insensitive way his government removed the subsidy that created much of today’s economic hardship in the first place.’

‘’Today, Nigeria is a nation where the rich get richer, and the poor are punished for trying to survive. This reality cannot and will not be ignored.

‘’As opposition leaders and partners committed to the future of Nigeria, we will not stand by and watch democracy be reduced to a tool for elite control. We reject any attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state where dissent is silenced and power is abused.

‘’We are building a strong, united opposition coalition — one that will challenge the excesses of this administration, restore accountability, and return government to the people.

“We will protect the right of every Nigerian to freely choose their leaders, and we will continue to fight for economic justice, political freedom, and national progress. We are here to rescue Nigeria. And we will not stop until that goal is achieved,’’ Atiku stated.

Meanwhile, the opposition coalition may be in dilemma over the choice of political party for the 2027 general election.

Although the group has slated tomorrow, Friday May 30, to unveil the political party to adopt, not much has been achieved in deciding the choice of political party.

The choice has been between adopting the existing African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by Chief Okey Nwosu or to register an entirely new political party, by name All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

According to inside sources, the major drivers for the adoption of the ADC are Atiku; a former governor of Edo State, John Oyegun; former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

But those championing outright registration of a new party are led by a former minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi.

This position was however supported by the League of Northern Democrats, a coalition of northern political elites, where they would have foundational membership equality.

THISDAY gathered that LND’s strong advocacy for new party registration was because of certain key strategic considerations.

In an interaction with the Convener of the LND, Dr. Umar Ardo, he argued that there was an endemic strategic futility in the opposition fusing into an existing political party.

In a related development, Anambra State governorship candidate of the ADC, Mr John C. Nwosu, has said the primary reason some political actors came together to form a coalition was to rescue Nigeria from bad governance.

Nwosu who recently left the Labour Party for ADC, and later picked the governorship ticket of the party, said only a coalition like the one being put together could save Nigeria from the bad governance being witnessed under the APC.

Speaking to journalists in Awka, yesterday, he said, “Rescuing Nigeria is now a compelling imperative. Given the level of state capture and poor governance we are witnessing. It is in the common and national interest to arrest the drift.”

On the coalition, Nwosu said it did not matter who and who were coming together, the urgency to rescue Nigeria from bad governance was more important.