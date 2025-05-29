Tinubu Urged to  Withdraw Military from Disputed 30,000 Hectares Farmlands in Imo

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Social critic and legal practitioner, Dr Sam Amadi and indigenes of Mbaishii community in Ngor/ Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, have called on President Bola Tinubu, to order the immediate withdrawal of military personnel and other security agencies from over 30, 000 hectares of farmland allegedly taken over by the state government.

They made the call yesterday in Abuja, during an interaction with journalists on the alleged forceful and illegal take-over of lands in Mbaishii community.

Representatives of the community, specifically accused the Imo State Government of taking their farm lands and giving to one Evangelist Ebuka Obi and his Zion Ministry incorporated for church business and profit making.

While they claimed that no form of acquisition of the 30,000 hectares of land took place at any time, Spokesperson of the group, Dr Ugo Jim-Nwoko challenged the Imo State Government or anyone to present documentary evidence to the contrary.

“It is our belief that, assuming without conceding that all necessary procedures were followed, and our lands were acquired, the mere fact that the land was purportedly re-allocated to the Zion Ministry for the purposes of evangelism or for church business and for profit making, will invalidate the entire process, having derogated from the spirit and letter of 1999 Constitution and the Land Use Act (supra).”

“It is our right therefore, to state unequivocally, that the deployment of the men of the Nigeria Military, Police and other security personnel to our community, and using them to intimidate our indigenes and residents, is not only illegal and unconstitutional but a gross abuse of executive powers by the Imo State Government,” he said.

They therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector-General of Police to “withdraw these security personnel from our lands, and stop them from intimidating law abiding citizens who are only trying to protect their only means of livelihood”.

Earlier, Amadi who is legal representative of the group warned that the issue, if not handled properly, will constitute a major security challenge.

“It will complicate the security crisis in the state. And I want to commend these communities for the mature and peaceful manner they have gone about this business of seeking redress.”

While Amadi observed that the Mbaishii indigenes had filed cases in court and had obtained judgments, the lawyer argued that it does not speak well to deprive those communities of the only means of economic survival.

“A community without industries, without any commercial activity going on, where people live exclusively on the proceeds of their land. It, therefore, speaks of utter disregard for their well-being and dignity to take 30,000 hectares of their land and give it to a church to run a ministry,” he added.