Super Eagles Win Jollof Derby Clash with Ghana’s Black Stars

Three-time African champions Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated arch-rivals Ghana’s Black Stars 2-1 in the invitational Unity Cup tournament in London last night.

It was the second victory for Coach Eric Sekou Chelle in three games since taking charge of the Super Eagles.

The invitational tournament was a game of two halves: the first half belonged to Nigeria while the second was for the Black Stars.

Cyriel Dessers opened scores for the Super Eagles after just 14 minutes with an assist from Remo Stars Sodiq Ismaila.

Barely five minutes after the goal, the Black Stars went into panic mode and in the confusion, Razak Simpson conceded an own goal to see the Super Eagles raced to two goals up.

Both teams failed to get more goals as the first half ended in favour of Nigeria.

The Black Stars however pulled back one of the goals when Brandon Thomas -Asante in the 70th minute beat Stanley Nwabali in goal for the Super Eagles.

Now, the Super Eagles are to play Jamaica’s Reggae Boys who defeated Trinidad & Tobago in a five-goal thriller.

Meanwhile, in the other Unity Cup tournament game played yesterday, Jamaica’s Reggae Boys beat Trinidad & Tobago in a five-goal thriller.

According to eye witness account, Jamaica enjoyed a two-goal lead before Trinidad & Tobago fought back to level 2-2

However, the Reggae Boys eventually shaded this Caribbean Derby with a late penalty goal to reach the Unity Cup final.

Trinidad & Tobago will now play the third-place match against the losers of the Jollof Derby Ghana.